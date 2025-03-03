Faith Matters: Looking forward to Lent

As we anticipate Shrove Tuesday and Lent, Father Michael Maine reflects on the season as a much needed opportunity to refresh our spiritual lives.

The forty days of Lent are almost upon us starting on Ash Wednesday and preceded by Shrove Tuesday - Pancake Day. Traditionally, Shrove Tuesday was the time to clear out the pantry of lots of goodies, because Lent was a season of fasting - something many Christians still do in many parts of the world.

I don’t know about you, but I love the traditional combination on my pancake of a squeeze of lemon and some granulated sugar. It’s the texture of the sugar together with the sharpness of the citrus which adds to the pancake - the latter hopefully with slightly crisp edges!

In some ways it might seem that the combination of sour and sweetness is like an analogy for Lent itself. It’s a whole season when Christian seek to prepare themselves for their yearly engagement of travelling with Jesus on his journey to the cross before they celebrate the resurrection joy of Easter Day.

A very traditional practice is to give up things for Lent. Some go without wine, biscuits or chocolate and might give the money saved to a favourite charity. Others often take things on; perhaps helping a cause close to their heart. There is no right or wrong way, just something which reminds the person that this is a different time of the year.

The great 17th century poet George Herbert wrote a poem about Lent which starts with the words: ‘Welcome deare feast of Lent.’ Some will find it strange that he describes the season as ‘deare’ and as a ‘feast.’ Yet I think what Herbert is getting at is that although Lent is a solemn season, it is very much a time for us to refresh our spiritual lives. Faith nourishes the soul, and for Christians, the knowledge of God’s love made known within our humanity in the face of Jesus Christ brings true meaning to our own journeys.

However you keep Lent, I hope that you find great inner refreshment during this season.

Find your local Anglican church: ‘A Church Near You’ (www.achurchnearyou.com) enables you to easily see what services are being held by churches in your vicinity throughout the year.

Events and Services at Chichester cathedral: There are a host of events, concerts and special services on (including a Lent Course soon to begin) at Chichester cathedral. Visit: www.chichestercathedral.org.uk/whats-on-chichester-cathedral to find out more.