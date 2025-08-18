Faith Matters: Mary matters!

Writing this month, Rev. Michael Maine, former Vicar of Cuckfield and now Honorary Assistant Priest at St Bart’s, Brighton, reflects on the life of Mary – Jesus’ mother – and what we can learn from her.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several years ago, I visited the beautiful former abbey church of Rohr in Southern Bavaria. There, over the altar, is an astonishing work by the baroque artist-brothers Asam. Life-sized figures of the apostles holding gigantic tapers start back from an open baroque coffin, whilst above them the Virgin Mary (dressed in a baroque ballgown!) ascends towards heaven, shielding her face from the divine light above. Mary looks as surprised as the viewer!

Last week, August 15, a major festival honouring Mary was celebrated in many nations throughout the world. For Roman Catholics, it is the Assumption of Mary; for the Orthodox Church, the Dormition (Falling Asleep) of Mary; for Anglicans, the Feast of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why give so much honour to Mary? Well, in a sense she is the exemplar for all Christians in the way they should seek to live their lives. Just think of her journey with her son; from birth, to that terrible death on the cross. She experiences his Resurrection Life and then his Ascension into heaven. In all this, she lives out her response to Gabriel’s message that she was to bear God’s Son: ‘Let it be to me according to your word,’

Mary said "Yes" to God's call - an example for all Christians of how to live

Her whole life reflects that call of God, knowing that whatever she experiences, from the great joy of her son’s birth to his death, that God is with her on every step of the way, that divine love is unshakeable.

We live in stressful times. Yet the constancy of God’s love is never failing, always available. Jesus, Mary’s Son, gives everything for each one of us to draw us to the fulness of life itself, assuring us that in him is perfect peace, together with the call to share this peace with all we meet. In this, we can thank Mary for that ‘Yes’ to God’s call – a wonderful example to us; remembering that our journey, like hers, is ever towards the God who loves us beyond measure.

Find your local Anglican church: ‘A Church Near You’ (www.achurchnearyou.com) enables you to easily see what services and events are being held by churches in your local area.