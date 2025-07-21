Faith Matters: Take a break!

This month Rev. Tom Robson, Vicar of St John’s Southbourne and Acting Archdeacon of Chichester, writes about the need for rest.

Feeling well-rested is something we all appreciate but often struggle to be. Without it, there’s an unpleasant feeling that can creep up on us, telling us we need to slow down, to recharge, and to step away from the relentless pace of life. And that must be because rest is a fundamental human need, essential for our well-being and ability to thrive. In the Bible, the idea of finding rest is encapsulated in the setting aside of a “Sabbath” day.

The word Sabbath might make you think of ancient rules or religious observances that feel out of step with modern life. But at its heart, the concept of Sabbath is surprisingly universal: it's about intentionally setting aside time for rest and renewal, and connection with God.

Jesus often looked for opportunities to rest well and regularly spoke about the Sabbath. He famously said, "The Sabbath was made for man, not man for the Sabbath." This profound statement challenged many of the prevailing views of the time. He taught that the laws around the Sabbath were designed for our good. But when the law itself becomes the focus, often with ever-increasing demands, we can lose sight of the original life-giving purpose.

Sabbath isn't about adhering to a rigid set of rules, especially in a world where many jobs don't guarantee a restful Sunday. Instead, it’s recognising that deliberate weekly rest, in whatever form it takes for you, is vital. It’s about understanding that we are designed to benefit from periods of stillness and restoration, allowing us to return to our responsibilities and opportunities with renewed energy and perspective.

Ultimately, Jesus' teaching on the Sabbath encourages us to embrace rest as a gift, not a burden. It invites us to consider how we can build rhythms of rest into our lives that nourish us, rather than allowing the demands of the world to dictate our every moment. What would it look like for you to embrace a more intentional approach to rest? And through it to know the God who gives it to us for our good.

Find your local Anglican church: ‘A Church Near You’ (www.achurchnearyou.com) enables you to easily see what services and events are being held by churches in your local area.