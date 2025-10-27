Faith Matters: Technology confronts humanity

Writing this month, Bishop Martin of Chichester, reflecting on the way technology has developed over time, reminds us that the human heart has a choice about how to respond.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Showing pictures from a magic lantern has been popular for at least 300 years. It’s mostly been about entertainment and amazement but also education. And, of course, the technology has moved on.

There’s something very human about this.

Cave paintings at Lascaux in southwest France are more than primitive graffiti. Some researchers believe that they were a bit like a magic lantern show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Technology in all its brilliance continually confronts humanity with a choice.

The wall of the cave was imagined to be a screen, and the paintings were images projected from some other world we could not see, hear or touch.

This month, Chichester cathedral has been following the example of St Peter’s church in Brighton, by hosting a light show. It’s the magic lantern on a gigantic scale. The technology has moved on. And it’s amazing.

Projected images seem to paint the whole of the inside of a huge building with colour, text, architectural designs and semi-recognisable pictures. In graphic colours, these images advance, recede, grow, and rotate, accompanied by atmospheric music.

This bang-up-to-date technology amazes us today. And we are not unusual. The paintings in Lascaux, and innovative design in churches, like the first stained glass windows, amazed past generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 'Light Experience'.

Our creativity, feeding the human capacity for wonder and amazement, is the way God made us. Our skills and instincts are gifts that prompt faith in God and the response of worship. But we are also free to use these gifts in other ways.

But at the very moment when we take delight in what we can create, we should also become amazed by our capacity to destroy.

The shocking images of contemporary military engagement in Gaza and Ukraine show us the impact of drone warfare. Cyber attacks on soft targets, like a museum, also indicate new forms of aggression that threaten cultural and political life.

Technology represents the greatest power in the world’s economy. Yet it urgently needs international regulation, in order to ensure the safety and freedom of all humanity. It must remain our servant, not the agent of our greed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester950 - ‘Light Experience’: If you are quick, you may still be able to view the ‘Light Experience’ at Chichester Cathedral (on until Friday 31st October). For more details and to book your ticket, go to: www.chichestercathedral.org.uk/events/chichester950-light-experience