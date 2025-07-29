Faith Matters: The Son of God does not look away

Writing this month, Bishop Martin of Chichester, reflecting on a recent horrific newspaper image, reminds us that Jesus Christ shares in what we suffer.

Alexander Starritt writes novels. He is also a journalist who writes headlines.

A really good headline will capture your attention and remain in your memory.

That has just happened to me. The headline was, ‘Don’t look away’. It accompanied the recent press photograph of two-year old Yazan and his mother, Naima. They live in Gaza. They are starving. Yazan is severely malnourished.

I was shopping in a supermarket when I saw the headline and their photograph.

The shelves of that shop, and of other supermarkets nearby, were full. And more than that, they offered a range of choices for basic commodities, like vegetables, fruit, milk and bread. And then there were the luxury items: ice cream, confectionary, smoked salmon, wine, spirits and beer.

The items in my shopping basket taunted me. They invited me to feel that the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza was unrelated to my immediate need for food supplies. But then the headline got me: ‘Don’t look away’.

I did spend some time looking at the photographs of Yazan and his mum. They reminded me of multiple images of Mary holding a two-year old Jesus. Plaster statues of that mother and child have enabled Christians across time and continents to connect their own story with Jesus of Nazareth in first century Palestine.

Death first threatens Jesus in childhood. As a grown man, he experiences torture and death on a cross. In Christian churches this horrific image can disturb us. Sometimes we ease the pain by taking the body away. On its own the cross is perhaps a bit easier to look at.

But it is fundamental to Christian faith that God sees what we do and what we suffer. Jesus, the Son of God, does not look away. He shares in what we suffer. And with intense compassion he promises that his suffering will be the means of winning vindication and life for every victim of evil and injustice.

