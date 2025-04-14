Faith Matters: The story of Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Writing this month, Bishop Martin of Chichester, reflects on the story of Easter – and the fact that we are celebrating it so late this year!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school holiday is nearly over, but Christians are only now celebrating Easter. Why so late? And what is Easter, anyway?

For about a thousand years, Christians in the East and in the West, had different ways of calculating the date of Easter. It’s a very complicated process, involving the phases of the moon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it happens, this year the calculations coincide. Easter is late but East and West will celebrate it on the same day. Perhaps this is a good time to fix the date of Easter, like the fixed date of Christmas.

Part of the Easter story - Christ on the cross

But what are Christians celebrating?

First of all, it’s worth noting that Jesus Christ was born into the Jewish faith. He devoutly followed its laws and customs, but reinterpreted them for his followers.This means that Christians respect the Jewish celebration of Passover as the backdrop to Easter.

Passover was when God brought the Hebrews, the ancestors of the Jews, out of slavery in Egypt by a miraculous escape through the Red Sea. Central to that story is the ritual killing of a year old lamb, cooking and eating it as food for the journey into an unknown future.

Christians reinterpret this in relation to Jesus.He is arrested and executed by the Romans who governed Palestine. On the Friday they crucified him, which means hanging from your hands nailed to a cross beam. It’s a hideously slow, painful, suffocating death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christians describe Jesus as the Lamb of God. He is God in human flesh. He feels the pain of the nails. And by doing this Christians believe that he consumes death, as though he has eaten it.

But death does not destroy him.

On the Sunday, he emerges from death into a new life that cannot die. When you are christened in church, Christians believe that Jesus will share your death, whenever that happens. He will also share with you his new life, the perfection of everything we know now is good and true.

Happy Easter.

Would you like to find an Easter Service to attend? ‘A Church Near You’ (www.achurchnearyou.com) enables you to easily see what services are being held by churches in your local area.

Holy Week at Chichester Cathedral: Journey with Christ in Holy Week at the cathedral. To see the full list of services and events, visit: www.chichestercathedral.org.uk/lent-holy-week-easter-chichester-cathedral/holy-week-easter-day-2025