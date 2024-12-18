Faith Matters: What is Christmas?

Writing this month, Bishop Martin of Chichester reflects on how the Christian story of Christmas invites us to go deeper than the surface level offerings of our culture.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Has Christmas become just another fake marketing ploy?

Take Christmas cards, for example. Some say Peace on earth in fancy lettering, but don’t say this is a Bible quote.

That quote is a reminder that Christmas celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ in time and place. Angels were heard to sing those words when he was born. Their song was prophetic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Christian Christmas story continues to inspire and give life.

Years later, peace was the parting gift of Jesus to his friends, just before he was crucified under Roman rule.

The holly and the ivy is another Christmas card quote. It sounds like a celebration of environmentally ‘green’ Christmas decorations in the home.

But the carol it comes from celebrates holly that pierces the skin and berries as red as blood. This carol is a haunting meditation on how love can triumph over crucifixion and death.

Perhaps the worst example of fake atmosphere is the snow machine that’s intended to create a festive Christmas spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It insultingly hints that this whole Christmas thing is a fantasy. It’s as unreal as the winter setting we now have to invent because we have done such damage to the earth’s natural rhythms.

Christians celebrate Christmas because it begins a story about how to recover peace on earth. The cost of recovery was real blood, real suffering, and real death. Out of love for us, God pays that cost.

Jesus Christ, the babe of Bethlehem, invites us to learn how to love like that.

Find a 'Church Near You' this Christmas: For events and details about Christmas activities in your area, visit www.achurchnearyou.com to find local church listings and join in the festive celebrations across Sussex.