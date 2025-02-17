Faith Matters: Work that leaves a legacy

Writing this month, Bishop Martin of Chichester, inspired by the legacy of practical trades, reflects on the relationship between God and creation.

Working out what you want to be and do when you grow up is not an exact science.

We live in a fast-changing culture. That can seem very unsettling for those embarking on adulthood.

But constant change is not the whole picture. Some trades and professions still depend on continuity and skills that draw from the past.

Practical trades build on the past

Anyone responsible for a church building will understand this. Bells are made and remade in a foundry that uses a technology hundreds of years old. Church clocks, and others, like Big Ben, also draw on ancient skills.

Work with stone and wood similarly depends on methods that span the centuries. Apprenticeships in these trades make serious demands.

Apprentices have to be willing to invest in learning a discipline. The outcome will be work that adds a new layer to historic buildings and becomes part of our legacy to future generations.

Stone masons and decorators working recently on St Paul’s cathedral found names over a hundred years old etched into the fabric by their predecessors. They proudly made 21st century additions.

Closer to home, I have been following the stages of replacing a plaster ceiling, due to flood damage. A third generation plasterer was working on this job. He was learning a trade no different from those who put the ceiling up three hundred years ago.

So, don’t ever underestimate the skill and quality of those who work in these and similar trades.

They have much to teach us about the use of natural materials in ways that respect the environment. They value what we have inherited, just as they value investing in what we bequeath.

These qualities reflect the relationship between God and creation.

In the Christian tradition Jesus Christ, who grew up in a carpenter’s workshop, embodied God’s patience and wise understanding. He demonstrated how a deep love of humanity, the material he was working with, can produce astonishingly wonderful results.

