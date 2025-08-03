Farm Diary: Access matters a great deal to many

We are on holiday in France which means some time to read books, rather than policy documents, strategies and all the other required reading every day. I have read my first book by Patrick Galbraith, titled Uncommon Ground. Patrick explores land access, which by his own admission is a remarkable saga.

Currently, the fight for land access makes the news regularly, usually some problem with camping at Dartmoor, or a Green MP calling for greater access with little understanding of the subject. In this book Patrick Galbraith has spent time with the pressure groups, some of the great estates in England, conservationists, farmers, and looking at the different rules in Scotland.

There is a narrative in England and Wales that access is as bad as ever, with landowners and politicians always seen as intentionally working to exclude people. It is claimed by the noisy minority pressure groups that there is only access to around 8% of the countryside. This as Patrick states is completely untrue. He states that in England and Wales, we have 139,000 miles of right of way, which cannot be shut, built on or ploughed by anybody.

It is also stated very often by these minority groups, that the land was stolen from ‘the people’. Patrick states that the scantiest bit of research makes it clear that for as long as land has been a source of sustenance, wealth, identity and status, we have fought over it! Furthermore, we have fought to exclude others from our patch, and ‘the commons’, for instance, were not an egalitarian free for all. People were quite literally beaten for grazing animals on common land without having the right to be there.

Patrick Galbraith found that access mattered a great deal to many, he also found that it is far greater than some would have you believe, access can also have a profoundly negative impact on nature and wildlife, and lastly despite access, so many people remain chronically disconnected from the land. He also talked to those people who are often forgotten, the most involved but yet least listened to; game-keepers, poachers, historians, large land-owners, Defra officials, and even travellers.

There are conservationists who are on the verge of losing the species they have devoted their lives to, from the Capercaillie to the black grouse, in large part due to mountain bikers and dog walkers. He identifies the nature crisis often talked about, but he rightly identifies it as a crisis in terms of ecological understanding, and a crisis in terms of a lack of empathy between the public and farmers. Education and opportunities to engage need to be at the heart of restoring our relationship with nature, and it is most certainly not about free access, indeed, he states that there are places where there is a real case for limiting access severely.

In a country where the population is at an all time high, and birds such as the curlew and lapwing are on the brink of local extinction, we need to be intelligent about creating a countryside that works for all forms of life, he writes. In the 1500’s we had a population of some 2.5 million in this country, and it is now almost 30 times that, clearly what might have worked then, might not work now. He suggests that currently the loudest voices drown out any nuanced conversation, limiting understanding. To get to a better place, a place where the land unites and inspires people, rather than divides us, we need to work with each other, starting by understanding the extent of the access we have, and its many consequences.

In Scotland things are very different, you have the right to walk where you like and to pitch a tent, but that has not made the Scots a nation of nature lovers, as capercaillie head for extinction, with lapwings, curlew and black grouse not thriving. However, in Scotland there are only 5 million people (55 million in England), but understanding is no better. They have rubbish and litter, anger and threatening behaviour over fire hazards and lose dogs, feral campers destroy beauty spots too. On the mountains, the same people who are heroes when carrying a stretcher are called toffs when they carry rifles.

The right to roam movement has felt needlessly toxic from the start, with misleading information, a campaign of hate against certain individuals and verbally abusing their employees, with articles published which are often far from the truth. The hatred of predator control, essential to give ground nesting birds a chance of breeding; Guy Shrubsole trespassing on a lapwing conservation project in Sussex and interfering with a Larsen trap 3 years ago. In trying to inspire a mass movement, Patrick states that it is becoming clear that they do not target those who actually use footpaths and who understand the history of access in the countryside, because their messaging would strike anyone well-versed in it, as being absurd.

It is also true of course that there are landowners and farmers who have little idea when it comes to rare birds present on their land and farms, some of whom have owned that land for centuries. They get to see the wildlife every day, but it does not mean they care about it. Some are interested in profit and tax-efficient long-term store of wealth Patrick states, in just the same way as some picknickers are simply interested in where that bottle opener is. This does disprove to an extent the Right to Roam theory, that the idea of throwing open access will suddenly make weekenders care, simply through exposure.

It was certainly noticeable, as many wildlife experts will tell you, that during Covid lockdown as government encouraged people to got out in the countryside, it did a great deal of damage to wildlife as people took to walking and cycling in their droves. It is also thought, that purely from the perspective of declining biodiversity, there are some places where access should be restricted. Patrick suggests that going dog free in areas like this would make such a difference, but that people will not stand for that. There is no doubt that getting out in the countryside is also hugely beneficial for mental health, and during the pandemic 41% of people agreed that nature was more important than ever to their wellbeing.

Not long ago, Lewis Winks, a prominent Right to Roam campaigner called for access to field margins. Conservationists ask why would they want access to field margins, where they would disturb and trample on nests? Landowners as well as having a responsibility to create engagement opportunities, also have a responsibility to ensure that at certain times of year, endangered species are not disturbed. The Right to Roam movement have a big issue with farmers and feel that free access would enable them to keep an eye on these profit driven, destructive people. All nature’s woes seem to be parked at landowners and farmers’ door.

The amount of farm animals chased, injured and killed by dogs is huge. Over 30% of households own a dog and there are over 12million of them in this country. To sum up, Patrick realised that there is something odd and curiously cultish about Right to Roam,. They are promoting a simple solution to a problem they are either misrepresenting, or don’t understand, ignoring the problems that their proposed solution would cause.