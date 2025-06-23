Farm Diary: Farmers are calling to stop being vilified for climate change

After a very hot and sunny week, culminating in the hottest day this year so far, with a great deal of humidity at the end of last week, things are on the turn. Much cooler weather this week with a chance of some much-needed rain maybe? Summer is now officially here, and we will see what it delivers, its anyone’s guess but we might be in for some re-adjustment again?

It’s often the way, as children attend school in hot sunny weather, which changes just as the summer holidays start. There is a while to go until then, but we do seem to go from one long spell of weather to another as harvest looms.

England is facing severe water shortages which will threaten our current way of life unless urgent action is taken, says the chairman of the Environment Agency. We are according to the EA’s calculations, on the way to a shortfall equal to more than a third of daily usage by 2055. That is 30 years away, ample time to do something about it one may think, especially if Angela Rayner’s planning law changes are passed, making it much easier to get on with such projects. Food production will be one of the sectors hit by then if we don’t act, and this is before we factor in water thirsty data centres for artificial intelligence, at the centre of this government’s plan for growth and set to grow enormously during that time.

The government has plans for ten new reservoirs, nine desalination plants, and seven water re-cycling schemes by 2050. That is rather close for comfort when one considers any governments record on delivery of major infrastructure projects. It expects £104 billion in private sector investment for all these plans which include renewing current infrastructure. It is extraordinary that water companies lose 2.7 billion litres a day through leaks, something we should be very angry about.

Farmers are quite rightly calling for an end to being vilified over climate change. The Scottish government has published a report, highlighting how agriculture has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions over the last 35 years in a year-on-year reduction. According to the data, there is a 13%reduction in agricultural emissions since the baseline of 1995, whilst emissions from aircraft flights have increased by 19%. Shadow Rural Affairs Secretary Tim Eagle, said that it is time to stop vilifying farmers, urging the Scottish government to reject last month’s Climate Change Committee report which said Scotland could achieve net zero in the next 20 years by reducing livestock on farms and eating less meat and dairy.

Bruce Mackie a dairy farmer in Aberdeenshire and Chair of NFU Scotland’s Milk Committee says that there is a better way than destroying farms and rural communities through stock number cuts, which would put farmers out of business. He advocates having a more honest approach to agricultural emissions by using a different calculation, away from Global Warming Potential 100 (GWP100) to GWP star (GWP*). Oxford Professor Myles Allen has argued for quite some time that GWP* is a better measure of agriculture, especially with methane emissions. He argues that it provides a more accurate representation of the warming impact of short-lived gases like methane, especially when emissions are stable or declining.

Bruce Mackie adds that what is obvious to farmers, is that every molecule of carbon in methane, burped by animals has come from the feed grown. Through the process of photosynthesis, that molecule of carbon has been taken from the air as carbon dioxide and eventually returned to carbon dioxide. This is the Biogenic Carbon Cycle, a closed loop with no more carbon dioxide returned to the atmosphere, in complete contrast to fossil fuels where the impact is cumulative. He states that higher yields of milk per cow is also a reasonable measure for lower carbon footprint per litre of milk, with UK yields in the global premier league. He added that we punch above our weight with increasing biodiversity in grass swards, fewer pesticides, continual ground cover, more field margins, hedges and shelter belts.

In England, Paul Tomkins NFU Dairy Board chair chimed in that whilst we all recognise the effects of climate change more than most as dairy farmers, appetite to tackle it seems to be meeting a sense of disillusionment. Cutting meat and dairy consumption is out of touch with reality he says, as contraction is not the path to lower carbon food, whilst the promise of cheaper energy and the value placed on the carbon storage of our soils has not materialised at the scale needed. This has led to growing scepticism, especially in the UK, where farmers feel that we are already global leaders in producing climate friendly food, but are caught in the middle of this frustrating paradox.

Activists demand unrealistic changes, whilst consumers are wary of any changes in food production and remain price driven. Paul adds that political leaders seem unable to work through this stalemate, championing ambitious headlines, with shrinking budgets, whilst the debate is dominated by those far removed from the realities of running a farm. In Wales, NFU Wales President Aled Jones is critical of the Climate Change Committee report which says that Welsh government should support farmers to reduce livestock numbers by 19%, commenting that the committee failed to recognise the benefits of livestock farming in Wales’s environment, economy, culture, landscape and food production.

It is ironic that this Labour government might well be on the way to delivering on some of this by the unintended consequences of their policies. I can’t think of a government which has inflicted more pain on agriculture in such a short time of being in power than this one. Yes, they inherited a complete mess, but the combination of Inheritance Tax, increase in employer’s NI contributions, increase in the minimum wage, and now further swingeing cuts in agricultural support, plus a few other things all add up to a very difficult future for many farmers, and more reliance on imports.

This will accelerate the move to larger businesses to the detriment of family farms, and whilst it could well deliver more efficient food production with a small decrease in emissions given the investment needed to do that, it will change things too. The very people this government claims to support, the ‘working people’ of this country (whatever that means), must include some of the hardest working of all, family farms? These people are being hit both financially, and crucially psychologically, as their one aspiration is to pass the farm onto the next generation is in jeopardy for some.

Given what is now happening in the Middle East, there must be more insecurity around imports, whilst many have only got over the effect of the Ukraine war, with the spike in energy costs and the price of food. Any disruption to shipping on the Strait of Hormuz could have wide-reaching implications, as it is the global route for almost 20% of global oil production. One would think that this is not a time to damage agriculture further in this country?