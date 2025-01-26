Farm Diary: How a Trump presidency could affect the farming industry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With Trump’s inauguration, farmers both in America and over here wait to see what he does next. In the States, farmers voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump but are wary of several of his proposed policies. Tariffs on other countries selling food into the USA will no doubt attract similar moves in those countries in a tit for tat reaction, which could hit American farmers hard. Mexico for example, whilst it is the largest importer of fruit and vegetables into the USA, it is also their biggest export market .

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the last time he was in office, Donald Trump threatened tariffs on Mexico and Canada, but once they met, a new deal was struck. A new trade agreement was signed, and American farmers benefited from that new deal. British diplomats and politicians can sniff at this deal maker in charge of America, stating that not everything can be sorted with a deal, but I disagree. It is exactly what they do and have done over the decades, only we call it diplomacy. Any agreement always benefits one party, or both and whilst it might be a crude word in our mandarin’s world, that is a deal.

For British farmers it will be chlorinated chicken and hormone beef which will be the battle grounds, as they have been for some time now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fear as always is that agriculture is sold down the river by our politicians for the greater deal; services, finance, insurance and so on which are worth a great deal more. However, animal welfare is a powerful card, and so far, there has been no one brave enough in either party to accept what the British people see as lower standards which compromise welfare. We have enough trouble trying to earn a living and keeping on the right side of all the various welfare codes amongst the barrage of red tape which infuriates most farmers as it is.

LITITZ, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 03: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Lancaster Airport on November 03, 2024 in Lititz, Pennsylvania. With only two days until the election, Trump is campaigning for re-election on Sunday in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The RSPCA is under attack yet again and this time its over ethical food labelling and salmon farming. I have always applauded the RSPCA for its farm assurance scheme, as it is the right thing to do, albeit challenging. It would be so much easier to sit back as they once used to, criticising everything and doing nothing.In fairness, they have rolled up their sleeves and have been running their farm assurance scheme for some time now. It is a small scheme compared to Red Tractor of course, but they are aiming at slightly higher standards, and that is where the trouble starts.

The welfare campaigners simply hate the RSPCA running an assurance scheme, as in their eyes it legitimises stock farming which they are against. We have seen some senior RSPCA people resign recently, individuals who should have never been there, simply because of some challenges. Welfare campaigners have now asked the Charity Commission to investigate the RSPCA following poor welfare on one or two of their farms. This time, the campaigners are complaining about salmon farming, all of which in the UK is under RSPCA assurance. In fact, to make sure you are buying British salmon and not Norwegian, look for the RSPCA assurance sticker on the pack. You will notice how much better it tastes, as the diet fed to RSPCA salmon is very different to how, say, the Norwegians feed their salmon.

The Wildfish organisation, which opposes salmon farming has a much more serious charge against the RSPCA. It claims that the RSPCA is operating in an ‘overtly commercial manner that is very unusual for a charity’.Oh, my goodness, that word commercial! I would suggest that it could in fact be attached to many charities who do so in order to survive and do their job properly. In fact, just for the benefit of those who might be influenced by the outcry of this group, the RSPCA operates their farm assurance scheme as a not for profit scheme and is solely focussed on improving farmed animal welfare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All power to their elbow, and whilst not all that many farmers are members, it is a force for good. In the meantime, we have now read the UK Farm Assurance Review, and the agricultural press seem to think that this is a damning report, laying bare the failures of the current system and that industry-led change is very much needed. They fail to understand that industry leaders are and have been part of all this for many years, including the President of the NFU who sits on the main board. It is extraordinary how both the NFU and AHDB have chosen to be so critical of Red Tractor, when they have all been on the boards and various groups. It puts both organisations in a very bad light as they stopped funding Red Tractor some time ago, and now for populist reasons they chose to throw rocks from their own large greenhouses.

The report itself is lengthy at 198 pages, but I have also read it and whilst everyone supports Farm Assurance in principle the findings show that there is little support in practice. Changes are needed it says, and there are nine strategic recommendations, and fifty-six practical, actional recommendations.

Well good luck with that, and we will see what comes out of this long-awaited report. The truth is that everyone wants and recognise the need for Farm Assurance, no-one wants to pay for it, many farmers hate being subject to checks and audits, especially if there is no premium, and retailers want the assurance but are reluctant to allow any assurance logos on labelling, never mind pay a premium to farmers for their trouble.There is trouble in the poultry sector again as new strains of Avian influenza infect our chicken. In the last month alone, I understand that we have lost 25% of our barn egg production.

These are housed birds, and the poultry industry is in real difficulties combating this disease. We thought the poultry sector had got on top of it with increased biosecurity on poultry units, but alas that is not the case. It is a very worrying time for all, as other animal diseases in Europe are also too close for comfort. Climate change is bringing disease further north as it warms up and there will be plenty of challenges in the coming years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farmers and their leaders are protesting again this weekend with their ‘Day of Unity’ against the Inheritance Tax Bill. Listening to the Chancellor at the weekend, she did not dwell on Inheritance Tax, passing the comment that it cannot be right that the wealthy use this tax loophole to avoid tax. I can’t see her moving on this policy as she believes that everybody should pay their fair share. Is protesting the right response to this? Why are our leaders not offering solutions or at least counter proposals to this plan; ideally one that will close the loophole for the wealthy to use land as tax avoidance, pushing up land prices?

I have a potential solution sent to me by a farmer which may be worthy of consideration. Inheritance tax on land should be introduced at 40%, the same as all other Inheritance Tax, but only when the land is sold. That would kill off the wealthy using land as tax avoidance and allow farmers to pass on their family farms tax free. To make up the money, put 5p per litre on red diesel which would raise more money and be good for the environment he claimed. There must be plenty more, but where are our leaders? There is a deal to be made here?