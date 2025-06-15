Farm Diary: Nature has a habit of correcting itself

As the hot weather continued in France, with crops looking well following the wet spring, good quality June hay was being made in the Dordogne, with frantic activity due to threat of thunderstorms. Further north as we travelled home, many fields were a magnificent blue, as the seemingly expanded acres of linseed bloomed. From afar they look like lakes in the countryside and are rather beautiful.

Back home, things are very different following the changeable weather and another good rain at the weekend. Everything is suddenly very green again and the grass is growing. Nature has a habit of correcting itself and there has been severe rain and floods in many parts of the country. This is not unexpected after such a dry spring, and no one knows as we go into summer what to expect over the next 3 months or so.

This season’s spring milk flush has not been hampered by weather, reaching the highest volume on record at 1.186 million litres in May (up 5.2% on May last year) in GB (England, Wales and Scotland). Whilst rainfall was below average during the first half of May according to the Met Office, raising concerns on dairy farms up and down the country following a dry March and April, rain arrived in most areas during the second half however, which saved the day.

The milk to feed ratio (how much feed costs versus the milk price) which farmers follow closely, is positive at around 1:1.5 and positive price announcements for June has boosted confidence. This is despite high milk volumes in GB, offset by low volumes in Europe and low stocks of butter there supporting the market. It is interesting to note that as more dairy farmers move to autumn calving, this produces more milk during the peak milk production period, adding to the pressure on spring calvers. Getting a contract as a spring calving herd is now very difficult as no one much wants extra milk in the spring.

Minette Batters (now in the House of Lords) is urging farmers to give her their views on what they think is holding back profitability. Minette who has been asked by the government to deliver a farm profitability review, is asking farmers to think out of the box and employ some blue-sky thinking, rather than trot out the same old answers. She wants to know what the barriers to profitability are, and I deduct from that she means barriers on the farm, and the farmers themselves and not just barriers outside the farm gate.

Farms are fundamentally businesses, she says, and need to make a profit, they are also homes, and almost 50% of farms in England are tenanted. She says she is determined to use this opportunity to provide meaningful recommendations to government, retailers, processors and manufacturers. She thinks everyone should participate in shaping the future for their sector, providing their views to serve as case studies for government.

I wonder how many farmers will think that training and professionalising the industry is one important part on the path to profit? Many farms and farmers fall under the lifestyle banner, and that is acceptable just in the same way as family restaurant and other small businesses do, but it still needs to be run in a businesslike manner. Catching up with my friend Frank Tyndall from Australia, who is in France with the family this month, he agreed, and this is not a problem which is unique to the UK.

Frank has spent his life teaching and consulting in the dairy industry and has huge experience all over the world. I brought him over more than once when I was at the Milk Development Council many years ago in order to develop proper grazing systems in the UK, which has taken real traction over the years (record milk production this spring). We were in danger of jumping out of our set-stocking frying pan, into the New Zealand extreme grazing fire!

Many still operate the New Zealand grazing regime, where grazing too tightly and not allowing the grass enough time between grazing to recover and replenish greatly diminishes growth potential, and therefore milk production. Thanks to Frank Tyndall’s efforts many have at least adopted a position which is not so extreme and allow the ryegrass to grow three leaves before grazing again. It is a simple concept, but not easy to grasp if the aim is to rely on grass alone, despite dry weather and a change in growth due to time of year and weather.

British farmers are not averse to feeding their cows if they need to, and more farmers will now top up that shortage of grass (should it happen) with extra concentrates. This ensures both an efficient grazing system (allowing the ryegrass time to grow back) and an efficient cow (extra feed keeping milk production up and maintaining the cow’s body condition).Frank and I also discussed the new fashion of regenerative farming and how that is translated to dairy farming, grass species and management. I will be writing more about this in future, and I will be interested to see what happens at Groundswell Festival this year, where the experiences, theories and ideas on regenerative farming all come together. It’s the rock concert equivalent for regenerative farming!

The Blue Tongue virus has now spread across England and the whole country is designated a BT area. This leaves Wales and Scotland yet to declare their status, but the Royal Welsh Show has placed restrictions on livestock. The organisers have stated that no entries from England or Scotland will be accepted, due to the significant risk of the disease. This will be a huge disappointment to competitors who have prepared and were looking forward to their annual visit. Scotland’s entries would need to travel through England in order to arrive at the show, and that is why the restrictions affect them.

A spokesman for the show commented that this decision was based on the professional veterinary advice received, and the precautionary approach is in place. The challenges of the show are unique, and the show’s policy should not be confused with government policy, whilst Welsh Government said it did not want to comment specifically on the show’s decision to impose restrictions on livestock entries.

Tim Farron Cumbrian MP and rural affairs spokesman for the Liberal Democrats, has criticised an attack on farmers, as attempts to revoke the Lake District’s UNESCO World Heritage status have been made by Lee Schofield, a naturalist and author. He sent a letter to the UK National Commission for UNESCO, expressing his concerns over the negative impact the English Lake District World Heritage site was having on nature and people. He argued that the Lake District Heritage Site should be revoked, due to the false perception it raises, that farming practices are helping to restore the natural environment and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Tim Farron was charitable in his comment, that this is a misguided and poorly judged attack on hill farmers. Others have commented on the sheer ignorance, in ignoring the fact that ancient farming practices created, sustained and maintained the outstanding landscapes of the area. Other Cumbrian farmers would like to do more for nature, but lack of funding and schemes are the issue. We are not short of critics in agriculture, and many are worthy of discussion and debate, but such a crass approach is regrettable.