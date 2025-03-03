Farm Diary: the current direction of travel is worrying

The beleaguered Secretary of State Steve Reed attempted to placate farmers at the NFU Conference last week, whilst farmer delegates sat stony faced, having not welcomed him as they usually would, and protesting farmers on tractors blared their horns outside.

On the grass outside the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre were an array of children’s farming toys, the message being that this government is depriving farmers children of their inheritance. As a fully paid-up member of the NFU for almost 40 years, I have never seen anything like this before, and frankly it is worrying.

The President Tom Bradshaw opened proceedings and soon got into an impassioned address, spending most of his time spelling out the emotional and economic toll of the family farm tax. Everything else is wiped out by this, he said, the ability to plan, invest, even hope is quashed by this tax. This family tax hangs over our farms, families, indeed our future. Ordinarily, the Secretary of State can expect a respectful audience and polite applause. Not this time, some farmers stood up silently with banners and one banner asked, ‘How high up your pecking order is eating-Steve?’ (oh dear!).

The list of measures introduced by the Secretary of State was long and generous, and would have attracted applause after each announcement ordinarily, he stopped occasionally as if expecting applause, but only silence. More money for the uplands, a five-year extension for the new Seasonal Workers Scheme, which the NFU have been asking for, a restoration of grant funding and a pledge to procure more British food for public services. He battled to be heard above the tractor horns as he told delegates that whilst he understood the strength of feelings over inheritance tax, he could not give farmers the answer they wanted.

He moved on swiftly to tackling what he sees as the real issue here, farmers cannot pay inheritance tax as they are not profitable enough. He said that he would consider his time at Defra as a failure if he did not improve the profitability of farmers, adding that he is setting up a profitability unit at Defra. In the question-and-answer session afterwards, the session was dominated by inheritance tax as expected.NFU President Tom Bradshaw burnt a few more bridges with government when he stated that he had no doubt that they knew they were wrong on Inheritance Tax, but he did not know if they had a political way out of this.

He added for good measure, that the Chancellor Rachel Reeves was a coward, as she would not meet farmers to discuss the tax.

What in the world are we to make of all this? What do bystanders make of this? I suspect that the overall impression of farmers is now worse than it was, as we portray ourselves as entitled and hermetically sealed from what is going on in the world. Which industry behaves like this? We have had a few in the past but they are not with us anymore. Many farmers tell me that they have no truck with this and that the NFU has lost its way and is pandering to the keyboard warriors on social media.Profitability has been poor for many in agriculture for a very long time and here is a Secretary of State who states that he wants to do something about it.

In the past there would have been loud cheers, but no, farmers seem not to care about profit and if it’s a choice of not paying tax or making profit it seems they would choose the former.The NFU would be wise to remember that they have still four and a half years left to try and work with this government and that it could be a lot more. To burn all bridges on a campaign to resist a single issue is damaging enough even if you win, but to do that and lose would be a political disaster and it looks to be heading that way as the Treasury stand firm. I have never seen the NFU’s relations with government so low, it seems to have forgotten its role and has chosen to play to the crowd. Unfortunately, with the geo-politics at play now, they will struggle to be heard.

We are not short of other challenges after all, the crackpot Climate Change Committee reported last week, and the papers were full of how we will live our lives in 15 years’ time if that report comes to fruition, driving electric cars, flying a great deal less, eating less meat, planting even more trees with up to 20% more by 2050. Not enough cry the fanatics whose latest idea of reducing carbon is to introduce wolf packs in Scotland to kill deer. The prime Minister gave this report short shrift, and I sense the tide is turning at long last, with a recognition that there has to be balance between ordinary people’s lives, economic growth and the environment. Climate change is also taking its toll on children, with one in five suffering from ‘eco-anxiety’ in our primary schools.

Apparently, children need to be exposed to the ‘climate emergency’ as it will be the major challenge they face once they are adults, according to Greenpeace. This madness must stop, as frightening our children at an age when they should be care-free is irresponsible to say the least and whatever they may think, I doubt Greenpeace has a monopoly on wisdom. Tony Juniper, chair of Natural England has seen the light as he is confronted with a government which is intent on building 1.5 million homes, over 600 pylons and a third runway at Heathrow.

This would have driven some headlines from him in the old days, and whilst the RSPB and others react with fury, he remains calm. There are a group of people who think nature should take precedent over everything, he said, but the environment can be improved at the same time as facilitating economic development. Juniper once led Friends of the Earth, and to hear him say, that whilst the planning system has not worked well for many years, the numbers of wild creatures have plummeted, is rather good. He says that the government’s plans to make housebuilders pay into a nature restoration fund, rather than mitigating environmental damage before construction, is far better.

The old system blocked the building of tens of thousands of homes but seemed to offer no benefit to nature, he said. Secretary of state Steve Reed, his boss believes that there are no trade-offs between growing food, planting trees to tackle climate change and developing the infrastructure the nation needs. Juniper, a former campaigner for the Worldwide Fund for Nature, also commented that the tactics used by Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil had turned people off efforts to protect the environment. To meet the challenges we have, we need people in agreement with the transition under way, he said.

If we turn people off, that is certainly not going to help. Expect to see a great deal more of this as our government responds to real world events, where huge amounts of money is diverted to defence. Europe as a whole has the task of rising to Donald Trump’s challenge of defending ourselves. Given that Europe collectively is as big as the USA and whilst not as wealthy, is not that far behind, it is time we looked after ourselves. Why should we expect American taxpayers to fund our safety? Back to taxation again!