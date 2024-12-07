Farm diary: The risks and rewards of feeding our cows Bovaer

Dairy cows grazing Picture: Cliff Donaldson

Stick to the facts. That is the advice to dairy farmers and anyone else who has anything to do with the methane inhibitor Bovaer, which has caused such issues in the last few weeks. The initial social media storm which was light on facts and heavy on conspiracy theories did not prove too difficult to counter, but this issue has now permeated much deeper into public consciousness, and that is worrying. Dairies have apparently been inundated with calls for reassurance and explanations, some of those dairies quickly distancing themselves from the issue with ‘No Bovaer used here’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a delicate balance of public support for farming and we need to safeguard it, nurture it and above all not abuse it, or it will disappear. Milk and dairy products are nutritious, natural, delicious food, and given that so many cheese producers sell almost their year’s production around Christmas, now is not the time to bring any doubt into dairy products. We really need to make sure we have public support in everything we do and given that there is already disquiet rightly or wrongly around some farming practices, we need to be very careful.

The perception of riding roughshod over consumers just will not do, yes the Food Standards Agency has confirmed that milk from cows given Bovaer is safe to drink, but that in itself will put a question mark in some people’s minds. Why would they need to make that statement? Don’t scientists say chlorinated chicken is also safe? Safe or otherwise, if consumers don’t want it, we are in trouble. The media are by and large supportive if one takes the trouble to read beyond the headlines, but that is not enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This story takes me right back to the 1980’s when Monsanto was in such trouble with GM, and suddenly we had our own challenge in dairy, it was called BST. Bovine Somatotrophin is a peptide hormone produced naturally by the cow’s pituitary glands in very small quantities and used to regulate metabolic processes, especially after giving birth in order to produce milk for the calf. Scientists produced a synthetic version of this hormone, which if given to the cow, boosted milk production.

The NFU backed this as a ‘management tool’ at the time and Mr Ben Boot who was the NFU National Dairy Chairman espoused its virtues. I was a wet behind the ears, whippersnapper new NFU member at the time and I challenged Mr Boot. We need this like a hole in the head, I said. We will alienate consumers and bring our industry into disrepute. Consumers were not on farmers or NFU radar in those days, other than the need to ‘educate’ them, so that they would understand our industry and be grateful for the food we produce. There is still an element of that in our industry today, unfortunately.

I was totally lambasted in that meeting by a robust Mr Boot and farmers who did not appreciate challenge to elected Officeholders of the NFU, and many agreed that this was indeed a management tool they needed. Thankfully it was not accepted, although there are countries who use it to this day and do benefit from the extra production it provides; I expect we have some trade deals signed with some. Whilst this was very different to Bovaer, it’s a move towards such products including chlorinated chicken in some consumer’s minds; all deemed safe.

Do we take that risk? Let us therefore move away from the consumer for a moment, a minority of which are throwing Lurpak in the bin as they now think it is full of chemicals, distance ourselves from social media and the conspiracy theorists in charge there who wrongly claim that Bill Gates (who they hate) is involved. Let us look at the facts and why Bovaer is used by Arla in the first instance. It is after all being trialled in the UK on only 30 of its 2,053 farms, and is designed to reduce the amount of methane cows produce. Why do we need to do that? Well, worldwide ruminants (cows, sheep, goats) collectively (1.55 billion of them) produce a huge amount of methane, accounting for between 11% and 25% of greenhouse gas emissions depending on who you believe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The problem is that whilst stock numbers are falling in the UK, globally they are increasing as developing nations become wealthier. Products such as Bovaer therefore offer a solution, cutting methane from ruminants by 27% with no ill effects for cows or humans. It is a feed additive which is mixed into the cow’s ration and hey presto! Less burping.

Now given that just about anything is good if it has the desired effect on the environment by the left these days including nuclear power, and the fact that Bovaer has been used extensively in the EU, passed as safe by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) one would think would be it. Marks and Spencer have declared that all its dairy farms use the additive, for heaven’s sake, having invested £1m since April in order to reduce its carbon footprint. Farmers, Dairy UK, Arla and many commentators both in the agricultural press and national, are all taken aback by the traction this ‘fake news’ has taken hold.

However, others are taking full advantage, politically as well as protecting sales. The Reform Party came out with plenty of nonsense by MP Richard Tice, claiming that this is not needed in order to meet some ludicrous net-zero objective. The Soil Association has said that Bovaer will not be permitted in organic production; Arla organic milk included. The DUP Agriculture, Environmental and Rural Affairs spokesperson, Carla Lockhart said that she appreciates that Arla is trying to do its bit for the environment, but at what cost? Public perception is everything and consumers drive the economy.

However Bovaer manufacturer DSM Firmenich, sells this product in 68 countries and state that it is perfectly safe. The issue here is one of trust and unfortunately consumers are king and you do not do anything to worry your customers; even in the name of the environment and climate change.Consumers do not trust government, they certainly do not trust big business and they are sceptical of science as it is far too complicated to give a yes or no answer. What will Arla do? It is damned if it does and damned if it does not, a very unfortunate position to be in. The support for Arla and what it is trying to do is universal; industry, experts, science, retail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the consumer deals in emotional decisions when shopping and any nagging doubt means they pass on to the competition or far worse the alternative product. The big mistake dairy farmers make is that they think consumers are on their side. It looks that way and I can understand why they think that, but in fact consumers are on the dairy cow’s side and don’t want to see her messed about with. Why feed dairy cows additives when there are planes flying overhead on subsidised fuel? It makes no sense to them. Whilst emissions increase globally, our contribution is miniscule and yet here we are messing with cows which are pretty innocent in all of this.