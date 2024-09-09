Fr Thomas Cotterill: Back to school

As schools, colleges and universities return, this month we hear from Lesley Hurst, the Director of Education for the Diocese of Chichester.

New shoes purchased, uniform ready, lunch boxes packed…the unmistakable signs in many households that the new school year is upon us. For many children and their families, this September will mark the start of their educational journey as they take those first steps into primary school, and for those moving from primary to secondary, a sense of new beginnings and fresh opportunities.

As a diocese, we have the privilege of working alongside 155 Church of England schools. These range in size from small, rural primary to large urban secondary schools. What they all have in common though is a sense that every child deserves to access an education that has the promise from Jesus of life in all its fullness at its heart.

We care deeply about the education and formation of both the children and adults within our schools. The Church of England vision for education offers a vision of human flourishing for all, worked out through 4 elements: Wisdom, Hope, Community and Dignity.

Beginning the new school year.

It is our strong hope that every child within a Church of England school, regardless of their faith, is nurtured and supported to enable them to grow and flourish throughout their educational journey. This flourishing is not just about academic achievement and what can be measured, but also about providing an opportunity for spiritual development in an environment which is hospitable to diversity and respects freedom of religion and belief.

It is a joy to work with so many schools, and in turn so many young people and their families. As we move through the school year, we pray that they are given every opportunity to flourish and to explore the concept of life in all its fullness.

Dates for your diary

Ride & Stride across Sussex: Saturday, September 14

Lunchtime organ recitals in Chichester Cathedral: Tuesdays, 1.10pm (entrance is free, with a retiring collection at the end)

Friends of Chichester Cathedral coffee mornings: first Saturday of the month, Cathedral's South Transept, 10am-11.15am (no booking required)