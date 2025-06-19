“Freezing my eggs gave me freedom to breathe and time to decide my future”

Leanne Da Silva, 34 from Eastbourne, shares how a surprise low Anti-Mullerian Hormone (AMH) result prompted her to freeze her eggs. A low AMH level indicates the egg supply is shrinking and time to get pregnant may be shorter. So, she took control of her fertility and now feels empowered to focus on herself, free from pressure:

“I have always suffered from really heavy periods, and in May 2024 I ordered an online hormone test that also included a fertility reading – just to make sure everything was okay. My results took me by surprise, it showed my AMH levels were really low, especially for my age. This caused the initial spark that made me seriously consider social egg freezing.

Even at 34, I still don’t know if I ever want kids. It’s something I’m unsure about. The pressure about having children in your 30s can be overwhelming, questions like “When are you going to have kids?”, “How many should you have by now?”, it’s a lot. Since I’m not sure about motherhood and have a low egg reserve, egg freezing felt like the only option that gave me some time to figure things out for my future self.

Before deciding, I spoke with friends and family, who were very supportive. Egg freezing isn’t cheap but since I don’t have kids, I had the financial flexibility to invest in my future. I also had an introductory call with The Agora Clinic, which sealed the deal for me. From that first call alone, I learned so much about the female body and fertility. The nurses were incredibly kind, supportive and informative. It felt like they held my hand through every step, making the whole experience feel safe and positive.

Leanne Da Silva, 34, Eastbourne

I chose The Agora because it was the only reputable clinic I’d heard of, and having a satellite office near me in Eastbourne made it that much more convenient. The nurses’ warmth and constant availability were outstanding. The clinic also used an app which allowed me to message my nurse directly, guaranteeing swift responses when I needed them. The process was simple and straightforward, and the clinic set clear expectations for each phase.

Physically, the experience was a bit surprising. Emotionally, it was a rollercoaster. I liken it to being on the height of your period for months – very testing for me and those around me, who had to practice a lot of patience.

Throughout the process, I had incredible support. My partner, Vitor, was by my side every step of the way. He helped me with injections every night, prefilled my syringes, and was my emotional rock. Friends checked in regularly too, which was comforting given how intense the process was.

When the egg retrieval was complete, my feelings were mixed. I felt relieved and proud for doing this for myself, but I was disappointed with the results. The clinic had prepared me well for this, explaining that because my AMH is low (2.3 pmol/L), I shouldn’t expect a high number of eggs. They said ideally, you’d want around 20 eggs for a good chance of success in the future.

Leanne Da Silva, 34, Eastbourne

My first cycle yielded 7 eggs, but only 3 were mature. The second cycle, done outside my menstrual cycle with adjusted medication, gave me the same outcome. In total, I ended up with 6 eggs frozen. While this was on the low side, I am proud to have done this now rather than waiting longer, when my chances would be even lower. I have 6 more eggs than I would have otherwise.

This step means a lot to me personally. As a woman in my 30s, it’s hard to prioritise myself when you’re used to putting others first. Taking this control felt empowering.

Looking ahead, I feel like I can breathe a little easier. Even with the modest results, I have some security if I decide to have children later. I’m still unsure if I’ll ever use these eggs; for now, I want to focus on myself and my career for the next few years. This has bought me valuable time to figure out what I truly want.

I did consider freezing embryos, which have a higher success rate. But I wanted to do something solely for me. Life is unpredictable and while I love my partner, our circumstances could change. Being in a relationship, egg freezing has also helped us navigate future family planning with more reassurance. Plus, Vitor was fully supportive of this decision, and we took the financial hit together.

Leanne Da Silva, 34, Eastbourne

Regarding chances of success, I’m hopeful but realistic, knowing the clinic said I’d need about 20 eggs for an 85% chance of pregnancy. With only 6 eggs, I’m managing expectations but staying optimistic.

My advice to women considering egg freezing is simple: do it for yourself. Women today juggle so many roles, and if you’re unsure about motherhood or want to delay it, egg freezing is a gift to your future self. You won’t regret having this option.

I wish I’d known earlier that egg freezing was even an option. Women should be educated about fertility and reproductive health much earlier – in their 20s or even younger – because fertility declines faster than many realise.

Plus, I also learnt that due to my low AMH levels I would never qualify for NHS IVF support, as the medication costs are too high for them to cover. If I’d known that before, I would have started egg freezing years ago. There is a real gap in education about women’s reproductive health, and I hope more people will learn about these options sooner.