From medical studies to a career in care: how apprenticeships helped Christos find his purpose

Christos Theocharidis, Team Leader at Anchor’s Silver Court care home in West Sussex, shares his career development at Anchor and the opportunities he embraced to achieve his current role for National Apprenticeship Week.

I joined Anchor over six years ago as a Care Assistant in a residential home for people living with dementia. My passion for high-quality care led to increased responsibilities and a promotion to Team Leader. To further develop my skills, I completed my Adult Care Worker Level 2 and Level 3 qualifications, achieving distinction. Next month, I plan to progress to the Lead Practitioner in Adult Care Level 4. Additionally, I have taken on the role of Home Safety Coordinator, expanding my contributions to resident and colleague well-being.

What I find most fulfilling in my role is making a real difference in residents' lives and supporting colleagues in delivering exceptional care. Dementia care presents challenges, but it is incredibly rewarding to understand residents' evolving needs and provide compassionate support. I also enjoy mentoring colleagues, implementing best practices, and contributing to a high standard of care. Seeing the positive impact of my efforts on both residents and my team gives me a strong sense of purpose and motivation.

My drive for learning and professional growth has been a key factor in my journey. With a background in medical training, I realised that many of my skills were transferable to social care. This led me to pursue structured learning opportunities like apprenticeships to deepen my expertise. My academic experience has instilled in me an analytical mindset and a commitment to evidence-based practices, influencing how I approach challenges in social care. Continuous learning is not just about career advancement but also about ensuring residents receive the highest standard of care.

Christos Theocharidis, Team Leader at Anchor’s Silver Court care home in West Sussex, with his qualifications

Anchor has played a significant role in my career development by providing structured support and learning opportunities, such as apprenticeship programmes. These have given me hands-on experience alongside formal qualifications. I have also been encouraged to take on specialist responsibilities, such as Home Safety Coordinator. The culture of collaboration and mentorship within Anchor has been invaluable, fostering an environment where colleagues share expertise and help each other grow.

I highly recommend apprenticeships to anyone looking to progress in social care. It is a deeply rewarding field where professional growth aligns with making a real difference in people’s lives.

For those considering a career at Anchor, the organisation offers a wealth of opportunities for professional growth. Whether through apprenticeships, leadership training, or internal career progression, there are numerous pathways to build a fulfilling career in care. Beyond formal training, the supportive and team-oriented culture makes a real difference.

My advice to anyone looking to develop a similar career path is to embrace continuous learning. Social care requires adaptability, empathy, and a commitment to growth. Seek out training, take on new challenges, and step outside your comfort zone. A diverse skill set is also valuable; my background in medical training has provided me with a strong foundation, and my passion for development has helped refine my approach. No matter your starting point, bringing unique experiences into social care can help you carve out a rewarding career.