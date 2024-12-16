Giving your thoughts on Crawley Borough Council's financial plans

We have in the last week as a council set our budget strategy and we are now going out to public consultation to get your views, because what we do touches everyone’s lives.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crawley Borough Council, like most councils, is facing significant financial challenges. Over the years we have sought to protect the services we provide by becoming ever more efficient and generating new sources of income, and so we have maintained services, or service levels that other councils reduced some time ago. This is now under threat.

For every £10 of Council Tax we collect, we receive just £1 with the rest going to West Sussex County Council and the Police and the Police & Crime Commissioner. When combining Council Tax with Government grant, Crawley Borough Council receives less now, in cash terms, than we did in 2011/12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funding provided by the Government has in real terms reduced by more than one third since 2016/17, which is a worse outcome than for the significant majority of other councils. The decisions we have made over these years have meant that the Council has been able to absorb these funding reductions.

Crawley Borough Council services in action

What has changed is the costs related to homelessness and temporary accommodation. The council now spends £2 of every £3 it collects in Council Tax to provide temporary accommodation. The total we spend has increased 20-fold in just five years and is likely to increase further.

These are Crawley people with no other option for housing and we are legally obliged to help them. To be very clear, the Home Office houses and pays for those claiming asylum, before people begin that argument, not the council.

Every year we are required by law to set a budget, which shows how we plan to pay for our services for the following year and beyond to understand and prepare for the financial challenges we will face in future years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year the council faces some really tough choices to achieve a balanced budget. Your feedback and views from the consultation will inform the council’s budget and help the council to keep delivering for local people and for Crawley.

Forms are available at the Town Hall, but you can also fill in this consultation online at the following link: www.crawley.gov.uk/consultation