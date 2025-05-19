Gwyn Jones Farm Diary

As the dry weather continues across the southeast, things are getting progressively worse, and crops and grassland are now desperately in need of a drink. Substantial rain will be needed to correct this dry period and, in the past, we have seen that arrive in the middle of May, just when everyone was about to get their grass silage done.

No sign of rain this year and plenty of excellent weather to make top quality grass silage, but there is not much grass out there to cut, and many farmers have completed silage making early and need rain for re-growth. Every day is a sunny day and our weather this spring has been so predictable, which is very unusual.

There are big concerns around food security in this country now, as others become involved and farmers are no longer the lone voice. The media are picking up on this issue following the Trade deal with the USA, as many say that a guarantee that all foods will be on shelves, is no longer the case, unless things change. Professor Tim Lang, who has been seen as a critic of our industry by some for many years, is now very much in tune with farmers’ own voice on this subject. He stated that ‘The party’s over, we are in a new era now’.

Tim Lang is professor emeritus of food policy ay City, University of London, and has spent a great deal of time writing a report about food security, and he says that the public are in a complete fantasy world, if they think that Tesco will always deliver. This follows the trade deal with the USA which will increase the amount of beef they are allows to export to the UK from 1,000 tonnes to 13,000 tonnes. The NFU have already highlighted this deal as a major threat to British farmers, as it is probably the tip of the iceberg and more imported food brings greater pressure on our farmers.

There is now clear evidence of this as our food production as a percentage of what our nation eats, has fallen. We reached peak self-sufficiency of 78% in 1984 (41 years ago), but it was down to 62% in 2023, which is the most recent year for which we have data. If we look at chicken, we were 96% self-sufficient as recently as 2020, but within three years that had fallen to 82%, and has now fallen further to around 65%.

For the last 50 years we have been more or less self sufficient in chicken, as supermarkets have always sold British fresh chicken on their shelves. Asda has now broken ranks and are importing German chicken breasts, claiming that it is not a cost-cutting measure, but a temporary move to meet a shortage of supply. Let’s take a look at why our chicken production is falling and what part supermarkets are playing in that reduction. Over the last few years, supermarkets have been pushing for higher welfare in chicken production; nothing wrong with that you may say and indeed, the majority of people might support the move.

Higher welfare means reducing stocking density in chicken sheds, and just to be clear 96% of the chicken we eat are reared in sheds, with organic taking up the last tiny proportion. Stocking density is measured in kilogrammes per square meter of live chicken weight, and our supermarkets have accepted 38kg per square meter for some time now. That is about 17 birds per square meter in these specially designed chicken houses. In the past two years, they have moved to 30kg per square meter, which is 13 chicken per square meter, quite a reduction in the total number of chicken in a barn.

Nothing wrong with that, you might say, however it does mean that fewer chicken are reared on our farms, and there are three issues here. The first is that it takes a very long time to obtain planning and the necessary permissions to build more chicken sheds and in the meantime production drops. The second is that farmers need a higher price in order to make the same margin from fewer chicken produced, and the higher price needs to be sufficient to also build more sheds if we are to keep British chicken production where it was.

Supermarkets in the meantime, having reduced chicken production in this country as they push for higher welfare, start importing chicken due to the shortage. This is a shortage created by them, and if things had been planned properly and the money put up for new builds and the time it takes to do that allowed for, things may be different now. What upsets farmers greatly is duplicity, and they find themselves now looking at supermarkets, caterers and restaurants (Asda for example importing German chicken) importing chicken, reared to the old rules over here which is still the EU standard.

That is just penalising British farmers for doing the right thing, pressurised by the food chain which then lets them down. Chicken is just one example, but it is an important one as we buy more chicken that any other meat because it is cheap (pardon the pun). It is also versatile of course and supermarkets really like chicken as they are able to sell high margin sauces and other things to go with the chicken you buy, which you might need to prepare a tasty meal at a very good price.

We as farmers all know that consumers buy on price, with countless surveys and data to show that is the case. We also know that outside the store as citizens, the consumer if asked will say that welfare is important, and there is no doubt that is a genuine statement. However, once in the store, the supermarket knows full well that consumers are short of time, labels are not read, but value signs and stickers certainly attract. Consumers, according to numerous experts in this area, are also subtly manipulated within stores and often buy something different, or come out with things they had not intended to buy.

Professor Tim Lang also highlights the absurd practice of selling potatoes and onions from Israel and Egypt, onions from Senegal and stocking chicken and sweetcorn sandwiches which contained no British chicken. If chicken is considered invisible, such as in ready meals or sandwiches, it is usually imported from Poland, Brazil or Thailand according to the NFU. New chicken sheds cost upwards of £40,000 and one can see the risks to British production here, pushed to offer higher welfare and then undermined by imports.

Tim Lang worries even more about our fruit and vegetables, stating that a mere 16% of fruit and 53% of the veg we eat is grown here. We are not even self-sufficient in potatoes he cries; we are importing them from Egypt for God’s sake, a drought-stressed country. Much of our veg comes from Murcia in Spain, also water stressed, which is bonkers. British farmers are giving up growing potates as the returns are not good enough, and veg is labour intensive with Brexit having hit hard, and now national insurance pushing up costs and supermarkets unwilling to pay, looking elsewhere in the world.

Tim Lang wonders what will happen to the food on our shelves the next time there is a serious problem at Suez, or a global trade war; will we have enough?