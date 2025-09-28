Gwyn Jones Farm Diary: Bumper crop of fruit this year includes quality apples

Community Matters

Farming operations are well ahead on many farms this autumn, despite some heavy rainfall at times. Arable farmers are out cultivating and drilling crops in good conditions, hoping for a better year this next year weatherwise.

After two poor harvests, it is vital they are on track for better things next year, as a third poor harvest, given that there is not the government support these days, will make things very difficult indeed. Growers are being warned to keep a sharp eye for weeds this autumn, with experts suggesting delayed drilling for some and the need for the best chemistry and optimum timing for weed control vital.

With the maize silage harvest almost all in, good grazing conditions and the chance of some late grass silage being made, everyone is working hard to shorten the winter as much as possible and make up for poor grass silage tonnage in order to boost winter stocks. Potatoes are being lifted, and due to the dry summer yields are expected to be down significantly. With high dry matter content, extra care is needed in order to minimise bruising when lifting and loading the crop. There has been little potato blight around which is one blessing of dry weather.

Following a warm spring and a hot summer, we had a false autumn, in that trees stressed by lack of moisture changed colour and started shedding leaves. We are now firmly in autumn, and the colours match the times and are set to once again be glorious. In 1976, which is still the dryest summer we have had, oak trees actually died which is something we don’t want to see again. The good news this year is the bumper crop of apples, in gardens and grown commercially.

Following a season which produced big crops of strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and cherries, we now have apples galore. Growers in Kent report apples of quality rarely seen, attractive with excellent skin finish and good colour and most important, excellent flavour. As supermarkets promote homegrown fruit, growers are particularly excited about later ripening varieties, such as Gala, Braeburn, Kanzi and Pink Lady. Sweet apples also promise a good year for cider, with growers saying that the monster crop is a gift following two challenging years.

Vineyards have also had a very good year in the UK, with good fruit set, flavour and early ripening. The yields may be slightly lower compared to previous years, but the wine should be of high quality I am told, given that the fruit packed more punch and flavour. The dry weather and breeze assisted with keeping mildew at bay, and whilst conventional stock and arable farmers suffered, other sectors did well; always swings and roundabouts in farming.

Researchers in Durham University combined with the University of Tubingen in Germany have been analysing seed and wood samples from grape and olive plants from the Early Bronze Age 5,000 years ago to the Iron Age 2,600 ago. The samples were gathered from the Middle East, including Lebanon and Northern Iraq. Identifying the level of non-radioactive carbon, they could detect the degree of water stress faced by plants during dry periods and also tell which crops the farmers had irrigated.

Their work showed that under changing climate conditions, farmers at that time chose to irrigate the vines more frequently than the olive trees, Daniel Lawrence a Durham professor commented that it showed that seemingly modern problems, had long histories. Given that the farmers went to enormous lengths to look after the vines, it suggests that they were keen to keep the wine flowing even in dry weather. It seems that olive trees were sacrificed, and huge efforts were made to keep the vineyards alive in parts of the world poorly suited to grow grapes.

At the Liberal Democrat Conference last week, it was far less celebratory than last year when they had just had 72 MPs elected and have also gained ground at local elections. Farmers were out in force, attending the conference to see if the Inheritance tax would be mentioned, and Tim Farron rubbed salt in the wound when he stated that 51% of farmers had pledged to vote Labour at the 2024 NFU Conference. They won’t be voting Labour now, he said, and as farmers have long memories, they will not be running back to the Tories either, he said.

The NFU were there of course, praising the strong relationship between the NFU and Liberal Democrats who have always had many rural MPs, with Vice-President Rachel Hallos urging Liberal Democrats to vote against the IT in parliament. Sure enough, the foolishness of Labour in reforming IT was not seen coming according to lib-Dem MP Alistair Carmichael, who chairs the EFRA Committee, who have asked for a pause in order to reflect. Whilst a whole day was devoted to nature and climate change, agriculture was as usual kept to the fringes. Not that important then?

The whole conference was in fact about Nigel Farage, and he must have been enjoying that, with no less that 30 mentions in the closing speech alone. It was a missed opportunity to gather farmer support, but as usual there is the disconnect between the hardworking and rural supporting party members and the MPs, although there are more MPs in the Liberal Democrat who genuinely support farmers, but the environment dominates their thinking.

It's the Labour Party Conference this week and no doubt farmers and the unions will be there as usual, making their case for British farming. Farmer to Action sent a ‘Trailer of Truth’ from Cornwall on the 3rd of September up to Liverpool and it passed through Westminster last week. The idea is that it will have messages from farmers, telling Defra and the government that they demand clarity, honesty, stability, and policies which protect British food production, and not drive it into the ground and rely on imports. Will agriculture feature in the Labour Party Conference? We will wait and see.

It is sad to report the huge increase in fly-camping incidents on Dartmoor, up by 60% since the Supreme Court upheld the legal right to wild camp on its common land. National Park rangers report incidences of families who pitch tents on the side of the roads, lighting barbeques, open fires, generators, mini fridges and fairy lights (!), whilst others leave the moorland strewn with rubbish, burning embers and human faeces.

Officials report that the high court judgment combined with the sunny weather, had caused fly camping incidents to increase from 160 last year to 260 this year. The code of conduct requires backpack campers to leave no trace, and bylaws forbid camping within 100 metres of a road, and no littering, lighting of fires or damaging land. Social media, especially influencers are responsible for good experiences being publicised and then many people following to carry out the same experience, leaving their rubbish behind.

Farming on common land is difficult enough with all this rubbish endangering livestock and the environment. There is a real problem with rubbish in this country, our verges are littered with rubbish thrown out of vehicle windows. I took a small trailer into one of our fields in Tillington to pick up beer cans and glass bottles thrown over the roadside hedge. Judging by the amount, someone must drive there and empty a boot-full of their rubbish, which defies belief. One day, I will catch them and a trip over the hedge to retrieve their rubbish may be on the cards!