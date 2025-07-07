Gwyn Jones Farm Diary: Conventional farming has been the victim of its own success

There is no doubt that weather is putting severe pressure on farmers, as they were hit with extreme wet weather and floods last year, severely damaging crops. This year a severe lack of rainfall in many areas, with cereal yields expected to be down 10-15%.

The NFU and others are calling on the environment Agency to have stronger links and collaboration with farmers as water shortages will hit many regions in the coming months, but it seems that the EA are taking a very different approach. They are planning to double farm inspections, as government ask them to clamp down on agricultural pollution.

Having failed miserably to do anything about the water companies who pipe waste directly into our rivers, they are after individual farmers who they have, in my experience always bullied. Steve Reid tells us that we will get better advice from these new measures, but I expect to see farmers who are already facing multiple challenges due to the weather and this government’s policies, having to put up with more pressure. Many farmers are caught out by heavy rainfall filling up winter storage, or suddenly arriving post spreading of slurry or muck, some of which is then washed into streams.

As they struggle from one difficulty to another, our government is now preparing to strengthen national security and defence, with a UK National Security Strategy report released last week. Whilst they busy themselves with plans to spend a great deal more on defence, there is also a mention of other threats such as another pandemic, energy and supply chain disruption as well as climate change threats to food security.

However, as the NFU pointed out, the strategy did not recognise any danger to global food systems, or any change to food security planning, such as producing more in this country. This is once again a repeat of the mistakes made before both World Wars, where government then panicked urging everyone to dig for Britain or some other slogan. Farmers are feeling battered and bruised, as this government’s policies have really knocked the agriculture sector for six and they should be concerned about that.

With environmental issues taking precedence over production, and production itself changing as farmers slow down investment and some engage more with re-generative farming, production is far more likely to go down than go up in the coming years. All this will go out of the window should anything happen which threatens food supply, but until then there is little point in talking about productive agriculture and feeding the country. Indeed, it is decades since any government took any notice at all, as the green revolution gave them all the food they needed.

I listened to the Farming Today programme reporting from Groundswell, the regenerative festival in Hertfordshire last week. I was struck by the huge enthusiasm and also the number of farmers who had visited in order to see what it was all about and if there was something to learn. The absolute enthusiasts spoiled it a bit, as they thought the consumer should and would pay more for regen food, putting them, to my mind, in a semi-organic niche market.

Some of the answers, when challenged were a little lame too, such as how can they make all these claims and still use Glyphosate? If the plough is not used to bury weeds and trash, minimal cultivation needs another way of achieving that, and it is done by spraying Glyphosate which kills the weeds and other plants. Their answer was that with regen, the soil is so much better and healthier, that it breaks down Glyphosate much faster than conventional soils. Hmmm.

Conventional farming (called intensive or industrial farming by those who don’t like it), has been a victim of its own success, in that once food is plentiful, governments and consumers stop thinking about it and a space is therefore created for those who are against it. We are certainly not short of those, all of them in the main protesting whilst well fed! The truth is that conventional farming continues to adjust and no doubt some tips and techniques will find their way from the regen movement into conventional, just as they have from the organic sector, and high artificial fertilizer prices has certainly reigned back its use.

Whilst dairy farmers have been rotationally grazing their cows for decades, with good results from the huge amount of grass produced, the beef industry has been slow to follow. The sheep industry has more of a challenge, as often they are not able to do this given the numbers and the terrain. However, they have developed the ‘mob grazing’ technique, which is to heavily stock areas of the farm with sheep and move them from one large area to another, which has improved things.

Beef farmers could however improve things dramatically by rotationally grazing their herds, but it does entail quite a lot more work, moving fences and so on. They have in the main opted to either carry on set stocking the farm (where they just allow the cattle to graze the whole farm or large areas at a time), and only a few have taken advantage of the extra grass grown and consumed with rotational grazing. Many are however looking at mob grazing under the regen banner, and the jury is out on how successful that will be.

The whole of England is now a Bluetongue area, and that is a problem for farmers. Animals cannot be transported across to markets and abattoirs in Wales (in particular) or Scotland, without the additional costs of licences, testing and vaccination. This will also hit livestock markets and possibly distort prices they claim. Aled Jones NFU Cymru President, stated that movements of livestock between England and Wales are essential for farm management and trade purposes, and these costs cannot be sustained.

Meanwhile the three Chief Veterinary Officers of England, Wales and Scotland and myself (as Chair of Ruminant Health and Welfare group), have written a joint letter, urging vets and farmers to discuss the use of available Bluetongue vaccines. This disease has had a devastating effect on cattle and sheep in mainland Europe, and whilst we have tried to restrict the spread in England with restriction zones, it is now widespread.

The available vaccine should be considered for use across Britain in order to provide protection for animals and reduce further spread. Whilst we understand the difficulties of restricted zones, and these are kept under constant review, they are designed to strike a balance between disease prevention and the functional operation of farms and trade. The primary purpose of vaccination is to protect animal health and welfare, not to facilitate trade, and vaccination is by far the most effective tool we have to prevent disease and suffering, reducing the spread of Bluetongue virus to exposed animals.

At Ruminant Health and Welfare group, we have a range of Bluetongue related resources available to farmers and others on our website, which include farm-specific strategies to protect herds and flocks and to assist in making decisions on vaccines. As farmers we have a habit of demanding a new vaccine in the face of a threat, but then when government and pharmaceutical companies move heaven and earth to make one available, we decide whether to use it according to the perceived threat at that time. Vaccination is the way out of Bluetongue, and we should understand that.