Gwyn Jones Farm Diary: Exciting developments in the world of strawberry growing

With Wimbledon in full flow last week, bathing in glorious sunshine, there has been a long-standing tradition of serving British strawberries. For over 30 years Hugh Lowe Farms in Kent has been the primary supplier, ensuring high quality and taste with the berries specially cultivated and selected for the tournament, often picked that morning.

Whilst we watch the tennis stars on the impossibly pristine grass courts, strawberries and cream are very much a part of the tournament, a symbol of the summer season and the true Wimbledon experience.

Why is this so? The story goes back to the 1800s, when strawberries were considered a fashionable treat amongst the British elite, add cream and a sunny day in SW19 and you have the makings of a glorious tradition. The first serving of strawberries and cream at Wimbledon dates back to 1877, the very first year the tournament began. It so happens that strawberries are in peak season during the tournament, and its this perfect timing, along with a sense of occasion which has cemented this marriage.

We now grow strawberries all year round, and there are exciting developments in West Sussex. Wicks Farm, in Ford near Arundel has one of the most advanced semi-vertical glasshouse systems, and whilst 90% of British strawberries are grown in poly-tunnels, the semi-vertical glasshouse can supply fruit when others can’t. There was a huge leap as growers left the fields and soil, moving onto tables in polytunnels, this system now offers a similar technological leap.

They have 16 acres of glass at Ford (with permission for another 50 acres), producing 1,250 tonnes of strawberries and 250 tonnes of blackberries, more than three and a half times the yield of conventional systems. It is all a technological marvel, with a low carbon footprint, using 100% rainwater, UV treated and recirculated. There is an energy centre of combined heat and power plant, and using natural gas the system generates electricity, whilst waste heat is stored in a 1.2 million litre thermal tank, circulating beneath the crops warming their roots in the winter.

In Essex there are plans to build a groundbreaking glasshouse project, with the potential to replace 75% of all imported tomatoes. Riverside Greenhouses Ltd are planning a 100 acre low carbon glasshouse, supplied with energy and carbon dioxide from a nearby waste plant. This project, sited in an old quarry would greatly reduce our reliance on Mediterranean imports, as it could also produce 375 tonnes of leafy greens per year, plus it could be switched to produce cucumbers, peppers or aubergines, depending on market demand.

There is also good news for livestock farmers as prices for milk, pigs, beef, lamb and eggs all stay firm. Cereal prices and margins (and yields) are the only challenging ones, and despite the hot dry weather, things in the livestock sector are going well as far as prices are concerned. It’s a different story when we look at silage and haylage stocks of course, and these are in short supply and expensive to buy. The show season is well underway and the good weather is ensuring big turnouts and plenty of people to engage with.

The EU ‘re-set’ negotiated by the government is also very good news for livestock farmers, as big as our EU exit was in many ways for Defra. We now need to align with the EU SPS (Sanitary and Phytosanitary) legislation, as we develop a common EU/UK Phytosanitary Zone. This legislation is there to protect human, animal and plant life and health, ensuring food safety, prevent the spread of pests and diseases, and regulate the trade of animal and food products.

What is the big win for livestock farmers here? Exotic disease prevention, especially through illegal meat smugglers. As part of the EU zone, we will now be protected in the same way as we were when in the EU as members. The vastly expensive (and largely ineffective) Sevington development (22 miles from Dover Port), where any suspect trucks, and vans were sent, is not now needed. Goods on their way to GB will now be treated the same as all other goods, whereas post Brexit, anything destined for these shores was passed on unchecked.

We also regain access to data and intelligence sharing, a collective response to risk and once again an opportunity to influence the EU. Defra will be present in future EU meetings, where Foot and Mouth disease and other threats such as African Swine Fever will be discussed with EU partners, leading to a much greater understanding. Post Brexit we exported our borders to countries such as Poland and Romania, where they had no interest in goods coming over here, but now they will. Our lucrative exports of breeding pigs stopped, without a single pig exported since. That huge trade for our pedigree pig sector can once again resume.

These are all good, progressive stories which fly in the face of newspaper headlines that the country is going bust! Such nonsense. Yes of course, we are facing some very big challenges as many workers are struggling to pay bills, with many facing possible further tax increases this autumn, whilst the left of the Labour Party refuse to confront reality and cut spending. Politicians are so frightened of telling it as it is these days, they don’t mean ‘help people who can work, back to work’. That is code language for getting those who claim benefits when they could get off their backsides and do a day’s work.

Those who deserve and need welfare payments to meet their needs, deserve more, but suffer due to the huge numbers who often claim mental health issues which are part of life’s up and downs. Let’s get real about this, as otherwise those who do work very hard are about to be punished yet again. If the Labour Party cannot get to grips with this, then they will likely punish the very people who voted for them at the last election, who would have normally voted Conservative (until it self-destructed).

The very rich cannot be taxed as they flee the country, depriving us of the tax revenue and the work and enterprise we so badly need. Any taxation has to therefore fall on the workers (those in work not some mythical working class which largely disappeared years ago), and having been hit already by the politics of envy (VAT on private schools, Inheritance Tax on farmers) and hikes in the costs of doing business in this country, how much more can they take? If the government is incapable of cutting spending, they will not be easily forgiven.

The reason for this are the rates of taxes already paid by high earners and professionals, the top earners (£70,000 upwards) were already heavily penalised by the Conservatives, by the end of their disastrous 14 years, the top 10% contributing 60% of income tax receipts. Most think that the top rate of income tax is 45%, but as you move up the salary scale and you start to lose your personal allowance it becomes 71%, with further losses due to student loan repayment, the loss of free child benefit and childcare the list goes on and the taxes become higher. As Jake Berry (past Conservative Chair) becomes the fifth MP to defect to Reform, where is the creditable alternative to this government? What a mess, but it’s not the country, just our politicians!