Gwyn Jones Farm Diary: Government reconsidering its inheritance tax proposals

We were in France last week, and if you think our government is in a mess, it is worse over in France. Having lasted 26 days as Prime Minister, Sebastian Lecornu was forced to resign last Monday. On Friday, President Macron re-appointed him as PM after four days of turmoil.

It is not certain Lecornu can form a government, but he will need to hit the ground running as he had little time to put together a budget before parliament and has been given cart blanche to act. France has a greater debt as a country than our own (114% of economic output), and political divisions over how to bring down national debt and cut the budget mirrors Westminster.

Lecornu has said that no one can shirk the necessity of restoring France’s public finances, and whilst President Macron has only 18 months to go, everyone joining Lecornu’s government will need to put aside their Presidential ambitions. Given the more complex electoral process in France (apart from the UK, France has been the only other European country not to use some form of proportional representation), it’s all about coalition again in order to form a government.

In an attempt to court the left, a delay in the suggested pension reforms (passed in 2023) which raised the retirement age from 62 to 64 (!), is being considered. Whilst Macron and his re-appointed Prime Minister look to slash the government’s deficit by tens of billions, the Central Bank is warning that the political turmoil will set the economy back even further.

The big news at home in agriculture last week was that the government is reconsidering its Inheritance tax (IHT) proposals, and changes could see full relief up to£5 million (£10m for a married couple), where farmland or business assets form at least 60% of an estate. This would indeed ensure that the government is not targeting ordinary family farms, as this will immediately take the vast majority of farms out of IHT, and only the very wealthiest will pay.

This will be a hard sell to some in the Labour Party who will see this as over-generous and it will take some explaining to the man or woman in the street facing tougher times and higher taxes. Land prices seem to have dropped following the Chancellor’s announcement at the last budget, with arable land 8% down in price according to Strutt and Parker database.

Everyone will line up to take full credit for this about-turn if it happens. From the NFU and President Tom Bradshaw, who turned the Union into a single issue group over this issue to the Farmers to Action protest group, and the Conservative Party who stated at their conference last week that if the Chancellor changes her mind, it will be the work of farmers and the Conservative Party which will have changed her mind. Shadow Defra Secretary Victoria Atkins stating that the Labour Party had shattered the lives and dreams of farmers since coming to power last autumn.

However, a climbdown on inheritance tax is unlikely to be without significant cost to farmers, and there is a great deal of speculation that it may well involve a substantial cut to the Defra budget should it happen. Other party members who care about agriculture suggest that Secretary of State Emma Reynolds was brought into Defra to cut its budget and trading that for IHT leniency might be the way to do that. Others comment that any thought of backtracking on IHT is wishful thinking and that the Defra budget could be cut in any case.

Whichever way this goes, nothing will change in the immediate day to day challenge of farming for many, and the struggle to make the business pay without much government support. What will the UK’s reaction be to this? Will we copy the French and keep on protesting, as they are currently doing again, joining the daily protests from the many groups that lobby government daily with little or no effect? Or might we follow the Irish and do something constructive, putting our industry on a much better footing to face the future?

In Ireland, where farming is woven into the fabric of society, and appears to take nothing but hits, young farmers there are taking to education. As in the UK, the challenge to survive in an ever-changing world is omnipresent, the pressure to innovate does not excite everyone, with battles between sentimentality versus feasibility and lifestyle versus business. In 2022, only 30% of Irish farms were financially viable, and knowledge passed from one generation to another is no longer enough. There is now the ‘Green Cert’, a level six degree, which qualifies a person as a ‘trained farmer’. The green cert trains you up to be a young farmer, teaches you how to do your finances, how to farm environmentally friendly and not harm the environment.

There are financial benefits in that government subsidises farm safety and infrastructure for young farmers, so that if you built a shed for 40,000euros, you would get a 60% grant for that if you are a young, trained farmer. The course consists of nine modules covering all aspects of agriculture, with practical classes as well as lectures covering soils, grass production, the environment, farm safety and insurance, and so on. Part of the course is placement opportunity, where students can find themselves on very different farms, learning a great deal and that there are other ways of doing things. There are good examples of young people doing exciting things in Irish agriculture having completed the Green Cert, farming is changing rapidly and those who don’t keep up will likely be left behind.

This is also true in the UK, and as the financial pressures have grown, keeping standards high is increasingly difficult. In Ireland they rely a great deal more on grassland, given that the climate is so favourable to grass growth, and dairy farming is seen as safer given that there is a monthly payment check in the bank but is hard work. Beef and sheep farmers can go months without animals to sell and that affects cash-flow, and without government payments, that is getting harder.

Passing farms to the eldest son is another tradition being challenged. Succession is a big issue and has been for decades in agriculture, indeed, I have spent much time over the years on both succession and training whilst at the NFU and AHDB (levy body). However, it now seems sadly that the threat of Inheritance Tax has changed the succession issue more in a few months than all the work we did over many years. It also looks that training will come to the fore as the industry faces greater adversity.

No industry survives on tradition or on resisting change and there is plenty of historical evidence of that. Farming is no different, although many farmers genuinely think it is and that producing food for the nation is so important that they will prevail. Progressive farmers have left those thoughts behind a very long time ago and they run successful businesses with attention to detail and the bottom line.

They know that if they run a tight business, then they will survive and the all-important food is produced, whereas if they fail, so does all the amazing and important aspects connected to their business, such as food security, the environment and so on. I can only hope we follow the Irish and not the French.