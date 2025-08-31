Gwyn Jones Farm Diary: Huge debates on the proactive management of moorland

The rain is certainly having an effect as the ground is softer, and grass growth will soon be seen. Autumn cultivations on arable farms needed rain to ease things and enable the soil to become friable again for good seedbeds and planting this Autumn as we move into September.

It’s been a very long hot dry spell this year and some areas claim that it has been dryer than in 1976, which is the drought year we still talk about as the worst in recent memory, albeit almost 50 years ago now.

Farmers and gamekeepers have been praised for assisting firefighters in tackling a fire which has been burning on Langdale Moor for over two weeks. The fire has now burnt over 2000 acres and as a precautionary measure a fertilizer mine nearby has been evacuated. The smoke could be seen for miles and the rain as the remnants of storm Erin swept in at the weekend will hopefully put it out.

Huge debates now on the need of proactive management of moors, with controlled burning restricted or not allowed by misguided environmentalists and officials, the build up of dry vegetation creating a dangerous fuel load, and this is what can happen. It was good to see gamekeepers as well as local farmers praised, as they are usually under attack for various reasons, again often wrong or misguided, but have expert knowledge and great experience on these moors.

There is now plenty of column inches dedicated to how this year’s weather has adversely affected farmers, and anyone with a grain of common sense can see that you simply cannot go through such a dry spell unscathed if you are a crop or livestock farmer. In the main farmers cope well with adverse weather from one year to the next, and whilst there are local difficulties or regional problems due dry summers, flooding, high winds or bad weather in the winter, we deal the best we can with the elements.

There are always some who are very badly affected and it can ruin businesses, but in the main we try and help each other and survive, hoping for a better year to come. Sometimes however, most of the country is affected, as we have seen this year, as the lack of rainfall was widespread. Even in the west and up north, they were badly affected, and it was not the usual southeast problem.

Arable farmers have been worst hit, and whilst many were surprised that yields were not as poor as they expected, the low prices really hurt. Many will be hit hard financially this year, and there is no Single Farm Payment to cushion the blow now that we have traded the European scheme for our own government’s poor replacement post Brexit. Unfortunately for cereal farmers, grain is an international commodity and any issues with some countries crops due to weather or any other reason, is swiftly cushioned by decent crops elsewhere.

Our livestock industry are more fortunate, in that a shortage of beef or lamb will result in higher prices as we have seen this year and last. I refute the suggestion in the media by some, that farmers have pushed up food prices, as farmers have no control over prices, unless of course they produce less, creating a shortage. Farmers never deliberately do this, as they are all individual businesses and as a rule when prices are high, they produce more (the cure for high prices is high prices).

Higher production costs on farm and difficult times have seen production drop recently on many farms and as government has now moved away from a cheap food policy (in place since 1947), farmers will produce less, and prices will be higher. One answer is to increase imports as the Conservative Party had planned, in total betrayal of their rhetoric pre-Brexit, but the Labour Party cares more about animal welfare, and it has a problem in addressing greater imports produced to different standards.

Ireland is our main importer of beef, but this time they are producing less too and therefore are not there to correct prices, as they have done in the past. Ireland being the New Zealand of the UK have better grass growing conditions and can produce beef cheaper than we can as a rule, although margins are very slim there too as farmers are also dominated by big powerful buyers. Beef and lamb prices are easing now, and I can see issues for our farmers who will be exposed to lower prices with their old European support money all but gone.

Where do we go from here? It’s a good question. Dairy prices are on the way down, but costs remain stubbornly high, and more and more is demanded of the farming industry in terms of environmental requirements and especially sorting out any pollution issues. The inadequacy of slurry storage on many dairy farms is still an issue, but the prevention of low-grade pollution is a difficult one indeed. When building up organic matter in the soil is of such importance, farmers want to use muck and slurry in order to do this, saving money otherwise spent on chemical fertilizer which is frowned upon by those who dominate in today’s world.

Weather plays a big part in the farmer’s luck here, as if the rain comes after some days of spreading, it is inevitable that some will be washed into drains and ditches. The irony is that this is a bigger problem in the west side of the country which is where most of the livestock is and grazed on grass but has wetter and less predictable weather patterns. In the east where the grain is, we are criticised for feeding a great deal of it to animals, and it seems that no one comes out of this very well today, whereas in the past it made perfect sense.

Family farms are less likely to have the money to invest, and often with no succession there is little sense in making such huge investments in slurry storage. Larger family farms and bigger farming operations are in a better place, but as the noose tightens due to the appalling behaviour and what others might call criminal activity of water companies, farmers are also in the frame, and easier to pick on and bully by the authorities.

Given all this, I was astonished to read in the agricultural press that it all pales into insignificance compared to the fear and uncertainty of the government’s planned changes to Inheritance Tax. Of course, changes to IT will be another blow for those who have not planned succession properly, or have assets of several million, but this has become such an issue and overwhelms everything else to such an extent, that it sounds as if all will be well if the government abandons it.

No farmer will vote Labour ever again they say! Fair enough, it’s their choice, but the big unanswered question is who will they vote for? Few farmers vote for Labour anyway as a rule, but I have a horrible feeling that they will vote for our Nige. They will forget about Brexit, they will ignore the fact that there are no credible policies; the easy slogans, the empty promises might work for him a second time? It does show the dire state of the main parties at Westminster and our deluded demands and expectations in the teeth of such difficult times for this country.