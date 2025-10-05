Gwyn Jones Farm Diary: To pretend farming is unprofitable is ridiculous

Milk prices are falling. No surprise given the amount produced in the UK, in the EU and by exporters such as New Zealand. It’s the scale of price cuts from some buyers which is alarming, as we see Freshways for example dropping their price by a staggering 6p per lire. Parkham Dairies in Devon are dropping their price by a whopping 8p per litre, and these sorts of cuts will decimate plans for suppliers, many of whom are short of winter forage.

Arla is dropping its price by a more moderate 1.7p per litre, which follows a September drop in price of 0.87p, with First Milk Co-op dropping their price by 2ppl and Muller 1.25ppl. There has been general surprise at the amount of milk produced through the dry summer, but frankly one expects production to increase with more concentrates fed. It also shows what a poor job of grazing many dairy farmers make of it during better grass growing summers.

Most people expected the price to fall earlier in the year, and the continuing high milk price made it worthwhile feeding bought in concentrates and keep production going. Its all about supply and demand, and whilst producers keep turning the taps on, they can expect lower prices. Production was at record levels last year and despite that the average price stayed up at around 45-50p depending on contract and milk quality and has held up this year until now.

Much has been made of beef prices of late, especially the way meat prices in the shops drive inflation. Its supply and demand again I’m afraid and this one does not have a quick fix. The beef suckler herd is shrinking due to poor margins and lack of government support, but as they have cut back on numbers, it just so happens that there is also a shortage of beef in Ireland our greatest competitor.

We would normally increase imports from Ireland, but as it is also in demand prices have gone up. Some of our beef farmers have capitalised on the very high prices and cashed in by killing some cows and breeding heifers, many driven by the lack of grass and forage this winter. This will make any recovery very slow as breeding extra animals takes time and is not a quick fix.

We have however persuaded dairy farmers over the last few years to use sexed semen on their cows which has resulted in far fewer pure dairy bull calves born. This means that every cow not calving with a dairy heifer replacement for the herd, she gives birth to a beef cross calf for the beef industry. Beef from dairy is therefore of far better quality and more and more of it is sold as very good quality. Dairy cow numbers are also falling as milk yields go up and fewer cows are needed to fill all the processors factories, so again, overall there is not a big boost in numbers from the dairy herd either.

Many are commenting on the price of beef mince, which historically has been far cheaper in this country than others, as supermarkets use it to draw people into the stores. Given that most people who buy mince will buy other high margin items, especially sauces, in order to make delicious dishes, their margin is restored. Discounting is far less now than it was, and it looks as if beef farmers can therefore look forward to good beef prices for quite a while, unless something else happens.

With the highest farm-gate beef prices in the world, there could be some imports from the new deals struck with Australia and the USA? Huge producers of beef, and they do rear beef very differently, in large feed-lots, often using hormones. However, they could easily set up dedicated units for UK exports, produced to our buyer’s specification. Again, it would take time and there would be resistance and real scrutiny, but it could be a factor.

As three ‘Trailers of truth’ rolled into Liverpool at the Labour Party conference, farmers were disappointed that their protest was diluted by all the other protest groups there, each with their own cause and message for the government. There were many messages from the farming community and also from MPs. Jenny Riddle-Carpenter for example, who stated that rural people felt neglected by politicians, and that farming is fundamentally unprofitable. No doubt that rural communities feel neglected from policing to all other important services and have done for a very long time.

However, to pretend that farming is unprofitable is ridiculous. Of course there is a range of performance, just as there is a range of farms, size, land type, altitude, and so on, but there are farmers making money on all these various farms, whilst others are not. Upland farms suffer the most as they always have done, and many are now only part-time businesses, but there are a range of operators here too with very different results, due to expansion or diversity.

As this column has stated many times, the hours worked in order to make money can be long and arduous in all weather, but if the land is appreciating, there is wealth creation even if there is little or no profit. The national figures have shown three things over the years; many farms have been unprofitable if the direct payment is taken away (which it has now more or less), land appreciation has kept many going on low profit businesses (could now be taxed), and family labour (cheap muscle), and the willingness to work very hard for little money, has kept labour costs to a minimum (young people now less inclined to do so).

None of this is now sustainable, which is why many farmers are up in arms since Brexit, as the screw was turned by the last government, switching support away from food production to the environment, and the added taxes and costs from this government. High prices (apart from in the arable sector) has however kept farmers in business of late, and that can only last so long, as markets always come down as well as go up. The weather is the other factor and cost and availability of labour on the larger farms. The single farm payment ensured they kept going during challenging weather conditions and low-price periods, but it is no longer there.

Jim Moseley CEO of Red Tractor is to step down next April. Jim has been in charge for nine years and has done a very good job, despite the many challenges he has faced. He has certainly worked hard and has been successful in driving Red Tractor on, despite being pulled in all directions by the industry and supply chain. Industry leaders might feel that it is time for new leadership, especially after the troubles at Red Tractor of late, where Jim was let down by others but kept it all to himself being the consummate professional that he is.

I do hope that another good, strong leader can be found, as the Red Tractor farm assurance scheme is vitally important to our industry, despite those who dislike the inspections and standards required. The tougher times mean farmers are angry and they lash out, and Red Tractor has unfortunately been a victim of that, but it is important that we carry on with the high standards if we want to maintain high prices and keep out imports produced to different standards.