Gwyn Jones Farm Diary: Will we address the bigger picture, or will we muddle through?

Quite a scare for livestock farmers last week as Exeter market was cancelled due to suspected Foot and Mouth disease (FMD) in a sheep bought in the market the previous Friday.

Monday’s sale was cancelled, but once the all-clear was given by the Animal and Plant Health Agency, the market resumed activity and trade on Tuesday. The government had implemented precautionary movement restrictions around the centre, turning away farmers with their livestock at the gates. Farmers were praised by the industry for doing the right thing in coming forward with their concerns, despite the stress and the pain of doing so, as this could have been a disaster had it been a genuine case.

Given that FMD has now been confirmed in cattle in Hungary, following the outbreak in Germany on January 10th, this is now of real concern. Hungary’s National Food Chain Safety Authority announced that it had identified a case on a 1400 head cattle farm in Kisbajcs on Friday. UK Government stepped up measures in order to prevent FMD coming to the UK by placing a ban on all live cattle, pigs, deer, and sheep from Hungary and Slovakia. Whilst there is no danger to humans or food safety, this disease certainly does have the potential, as we have seen in the past, to destroy herds, flocks and businesses. No one wants to see that again.

We do have surveillance systems in the UK, and they were tested at Exeter last week. Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss and her colleagues in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are in discussions on further measures, including tracings from any recent movements from Hungary and a ban on all animals and products from Hungary will follow.

Backing British food production

The biggest risk is illegal meat imports, and they continue to enter the country despite best efforts. Dover Port Health Authority reported last week that 22 tonnes of illegal meat was seized in January alone, and no doubt they will not have found all of it. NFU President Tom Bradshaw submitted evidence to the EFRA Committee recently, and met Secretary of State Steve Reed, urging government to ensure goods brought into the country illegally do not undermine our biosecurity.The National Pig Association (NPA) stated that animal products from Germany have still managed to enter the UK despite the restrictions in place since the outbreak there in January.

There was information on products of animal origin from Germany being auto cleared via Todcof (a procedure which gives importers the ability to self-declare as low risk) in the last three weeks. The NPA would not divulge their source for this information and were not implying that this was happening at scale, but that it was a big risk. The NPA also stated that 90% of illegally imported products coming through Dover came through the tourist route and pointed out that funding was not in place with Defra, which meant that this was an urgent matter as the Port Authority is doing its best to stop these products coming into the country. African Swine fever is another huge risk to the pig industry in this country and is also present in Europe.The NFU is calling on stronger penalties for those avoiding checks, and that the UK Border Force have the resources they need to stamp out illegal activities.

The NFU want vehicles and equipment used for illegal imports seized and destroyed. They also want individuals entering the UK better informed about the risk, stating what they can and cannot bring in. Meanwhile farmers should maintain strict biosecurity on their farms, comply with the swill feeding ban, continue reporting all suspicions of notifiable diseases promptly and obtain proper diagnosis of any livestock displaying symptoms.

Tim Lang, Professor at City University of London’s Centre for Food Policy, spoke at the Farmers Club recently and delivered a challenging message. Speaking on the topic of ‘Re-thinking UK food policy’, he was asked ‘Do we as a society take food security serious enough? His answer was an emphatic ‘No’. He stated that as a nation we are in danger of once again repeating the mistakes of the past, stretching back two centuries.

It took two world wars for us as a nation to see the folly of a cheap food policy which started in 1846 with the repeal of the corn laws; a series of tariffs and import bans on grain which had been in place since 1773 in order to protect British Agriculture. However, he could understand the pressure on government in the 19th century to feed a growing industrial workforce and the industrialists won the argument over the landed aristocracy.

As a result, farming entered a path of slow decline as food became cheaper, until The First World War provided the shock needed for government to realise that food imports from the Empire were easily disrupted. Following the war, old habits quickly returned, and two-thirds of Britain’s food was imported when the government introduced rationing at the start of The Second World War. However, in just six years, domestic production doubled, spurred on by the ‘Dig for Victory’ campaign and the Women’s Land Army.

Following that war, major restructuring took place as government stated that this would never happen again. In order to maintain a modicum of food production, agriculture was subsidised and this continued after we joined the EU, creating a vast stockpile of surplus foods, until the system was reformed. Since leaving the EU, our government has had no food strategy, and the jury is out on plans by Defra Secretary Steve Reed, to see if this Labour government takes food production seriously.They need to, said Professor Lang, as we are in a far more precarious position.

The war in Ukraine is a stark reminder of our vulnerability to food shocks, spiking the price of grain as well as fertiliser. Food companies rely on complex just-in-time supply-chains, delivering cheap food, but fragile and vulnerable, especially to cyber-attack. We saw a modern equivalent to wartime rationing during Covid, as retailers limited the quantities of food customers could buy, making sure there was enough to go round. Many in The Treasury argue that we do not need a food strategy, it’s a waste of time and expensive; let the rich and powerful survive and let farming sink or swim like everyone else, but there are also those who think farming is special.

The two big 20th century arguments are that food production destroys biodiversity and ecosystems, polluting water and damaging soils. The other argument is what happens to food once it leaves the farm; commodity farming, where food is processed into unhealthy diets which slowly kill people, costs a fortune and likely to bankrupt the NHS.

This happens in other wealthy countries too, and the answer is a proper strategy where more food goes direct to the consumer, and much more diversity, farmed in a different way. What that looks like in terms of incentives for farmers must be properly considered he adds. Shorter supply-chains, cutting out processing and value-added made by retailers, food manufacturers and the food service would be a good start. Those three sectors take all the money, leaving farming on a treadmill and in a very difficult position. Professor Lang’s parting shot was, ‘Will we address the bigger picture, or will we box and cox and try to muddle through?’