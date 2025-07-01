Head out on a heathland safari with Anna Allum from RSPB Pulborough Brooks

Lowland heathland is a rare and rich habitat; home to a great number of specialised and fascinating creatures. Walking along the sandy path, a metallic green blur - a Green Tiger Beetle - takes off. These beautiful iridescent green beetles are fast and fierce. They can scuttle at 5 mph – scaled up they’d be one of the fastest creatures on earth.

A Common Lizard rustles in the undergrowth nearby. Wait patiently and it may return to bask in its favourite spot in the sunshine. At some point this reptile may have had a dangerous encounter – its tail is short and stubby – shed as a clever defence strategy to distract a predator.

As the light begins to fade you hear a strange, almost mechanical whirring sound. It’s the ‘churring’ of a Nightjar. You endure the biting insects and as the ‘song’ pauses, a long-winged shadow appears...

Nightjars are crepuscular (what a wonderful word!), hunting and displaying at dusk, but beautifully camouflaged during the day as they nest on the ground amongst heath and open woodland. Common names include ‘night hawk’, ‘moth owl’ and ‘jenny spinner’.

This shy, secretive summer visitor, with its large eyes and huge gaping mouth, is difficult to pick out in the half light of dusk. Listen out for when the churring stops and you may hear the sound of wings clapping as it flies and get a glimpse of white wing tips before it alights on its next perch.

