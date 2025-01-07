Helena Dollimore MP: Six Months of Change: A look back on 2024
Last week marked six months since my election as your MP for Hastings, Rye and the villages. It has been six months marked by huge milestones and positive steps forward, and a fair share of challenges along the way.
I got to work straight after being elected, delivering my first speech in Parliament at the end of July to highlight some of the best things about Hastings, Rye and the villages – but also the big issues we need to tackle.
And in the past six months, I have been tackling them head-on.
From potholes to Southern Housing, local buses to Southern Water, I have been speaking up for Hastings, Rye and the villages at every opportunity.
I have pushed for more money to be sent in our direction and have secured millions for our community. I successfully lobbied for £20 million to be retained for the Hastings Towns Fund; £21 million to fix potholes in East Sussex; and £5 million to break the cycle of homelessness in our area.
I am also proud to have played a part in the landmark pieces of legislation that the Labour Government has passed over the past six months.
We have taken major steps forward to clean up the water industry with the Water Special Measures Bill. Ended cruel no-fault evictions with the Renters’ Rights Bill. And unveiled a plan for our NHS to ensure that you are seen sooner.
Legislation cannot bring about change overnight, but thanks to these measures, we are beginning to reverse the 14 years of damage inflicted by the Conservatives.
Even so, in the last six months alone I was able to support nearly 3,000 local residents who had contacted me for help.
My team and I handle casework related to all sorts of issues that my constituents might be facing. From helping vulnerable adults into sheltered accommodation, to saving a community transport service, to securing a pensioner a payout of £75,000 – it is a large part of my job that largely goes unseen.
If you ever need my help, please do not hesitate to get in touch at [email protected] or 01424 424125