Hills Cemetery – a plea to Horsham District Council - including council's response

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Provided by Cheryl Sweeney, the Conservative candidate for the Denne ward of Horsham District Council in the November 21 by-election. Concerns have been mounting about the condition of Hills Cemetery, off Guildford Road, which is maintained by Horsham District Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This newspaper, and others, have reported comments from upset relatives and local residents about issues such as overgrown vegetation, crumbling pathways and neglected graves, leading to a sense of disquiet and dismay among families coming to respect their loved ones. I live near the cemetery and have seen these conditions myself during my walks.

Hills Cemetery is a beautifully planned late Victorian/early Edwardian cemetery with the oldest part of the cemetery (where most of the graves are) dating back to 1900 to 1920. The cemetery is approached by an attractive tree-lined avenue. It opened in July 1900 when the former town cemetery in Denne Road was reaching capacity. The cemetery was built on land that was originally part of Hills Farm. There are said to be more than 16,000 burial plots which include 70 service personnel spanning both World Wars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Such is the state of Hills Cemetery that some people have taken matters into their own hands, cutting the overgrowth themselves to get down the paths and around the graves. This is not part of the re-wilding and people cutting the overgrowth themselves shouldn’t need to happen.

Cheryl Sweeney at Hills Cemetery

It’s abundantly clear that Horsham District Council are not maintaining the cemetery to the standard it should be, only taking action when shamed into it by this newspaper’s reports. ‘Re-wilding’ tends to be an over-used excuse these days for lack of maintenance. The dignity of those laid to rest there is important, regardless of how old the graves are, and families are justifiably outraged at the council over unkempt overgrowth in the cemetery which they rightly say is “distressful”.

Horsham District Council needs a management plan and to set aside a proper sized budget to maintain Hills Cemetery. Hills Cemetery should be attended to on a regular schedule and not just when complaints have reached a high enough level to merit attention in the local news.

A Horsham District Council spokesperson said: “We note the comments made by a candidate for Denne Ward regarding Hills Cemetery. However, some of the statements made are inaccurate or ill-informed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some areas of vegetation in the oldest section of the cemetery are allowed to grow up to support wildlife such as butterflies and other insects. This is now a common approach in many cemeteries, promoted by the national charity God’s Acre. This area has the fewest visitors to the graves, as these interments took place a century ago. We do regularly cut back brambles and remove self-seeded trees that threaten to overwhelm graves in this area.

“The rest of the cemetery receives a fortnightly grass-cut between March and October. Sometimes a grave may be left with grass clippings on it, which we rectify as soon as we are notified. We inspect and maintain the many mature trees within the cemetery annually.

“In the recent months, we have resurfaced some 360m of pathways that were beginning to show their age. We have also installed an extra new section of path to improve disabled access to one of the sections.

“We have been working with Southern Water for 18 months to resolve an issue with flooding in one section of the cemetery, which included the repair of a collapsed pipe this summer at no expense to the Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the start of this year, we opened an extension to the cemetery to provide additional space for interments, which has included the creation of a pond and the planting of trees to complement the existing layout.

“We fully respect and appreciate that Hills Cemetery is a special and sensitive place for respectful reflection and continue to do everything we can to manage the site to the best standards.”