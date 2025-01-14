Home energy-saving help desk launched to help Horsham communities save money and reduce carbon footprint.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Green Living (SGL), a leading environmental charity in West Sussex, is excited to announce the launch of its Home Energy-Saving Help Desk, designed to help households, schools, and businesses reduce energy consumption, save money on utility bills, and lower their carbon footprint. This initiative marks a significant step in the organisation’s commitment to making environmental sustainability accessible to all.

The increases in the cost of living, and changes to the energy price cap mean that many people are looking for ways to stay warm and reduce their outgoings at this time of year. The Home Energy-Saving Help Desk will be available at the Sussex Green Hub in Horsham on Saturday 25th January, 22nd February, and 29th March from 10am to 2.30pm, providing a monthly drop-in service, with experts sharing advice from simple tips on energy saving to technical conversations about air source heat, ground source, solar panel installation, and retrofitting of homes etc.

This campaign forms part of a wider initiative, working alongside the team at Transition Horsham, who are preparing their own energy event in the Springtime with local Sussex suppliers.

Carrie Cort, CEO of Sussex Green Living said “As rising energy costs continue to strain household budgets and the climate crisis intensifies, local support such as the Home Energy-Saving Help Desk are more important than ever. By integrating energy-efficient advice, we plan to empower communities to take practical steps in reducing their energy use and contributing to global carbon reduction goals”.

Sussex Green Living organise the monthly Sussex Green Hub on the last Saturday of the month. The next one is Saturday 25th January.

The Sussex Green Hub is a monthly event that offers environmental services such as our Horsham Repair Cafe, refill shop, recycling education stand and free eco crafts 12 – 2pm to entertain the kids, plus partners from the Horsham Community Fridge, Horsham Eco Churches, Community Energy Horsham and Transition Horsham. NEW FOR 2025 - Home Energy-Saving Help Desk, plus tool and knife sharpening service, both are drop-in no appointment needed.

Find out more by visiting sussexgreenliving.org.uk/sussex-green-hub/