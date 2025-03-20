Horsham Society: 70 Years of Watching Over Horsham

Column by Malcolm Willis Chairman Horsham Society

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horsham is a wonderful place to live, and we wish it to continue to be so. The purpose of The Horsham Society is to watch over the interests of the town. We help to guard its heritage and to promote good planning and design. We speak up when we believe decisions critical to Horsham are being considered.

The first Horsham Society was founded in 1785, also with the intention of watching over the town. Its focus was very different then. There was no police force at that time, and the Society was a means of catching criminals. Following the report of a crime, handbills were distributed, and rewards were offered for information leading to the conviction of the offender. The Society ceased to operate in 1858 following the creation of a County Constabulary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost 100 years later, on 22ndJuly 1955, the West Sussex County Times reported that a new Horsham Society had been formed. Stan Parsons was the first Chairman. He and his fellow members wanted a society which would be interested in the present and future welfare of the town. Stan was a very well respected member of the community and a long term councillor. Known as ‘Mr Horsham’, he was rewarded with the British Empire Medal in 1992 for services to the community. Stan’s Way, off East Street, is named after him.

A celebration of 70 years

Today, we have a strong membership of over 1000 people, and this year The Horsham Society is celebrating its 70thAnniversary. We are one of the largest civic societies in South-East England and the demands upon us are just as great as seventy years ago.

What We Do?

• Review and comment on planning applications for Horsham.

• Publish leaflets and books on local history, guides to Horsham, Planning and Design.

• Proactively represent our members when decisions impacting our town and its surroundings are being made.

• Meet with planners, consultants and developers.

• Represent our members on other organisations’ committees.

• Have an independent voice for Horsham’s residents.

What Have We Achieved?

Working alone, and with other organisations, we have:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Registered Rookwood, the Drill Hall and the Capitol Theatre as Assets of Community Value.

• Advanced conservation areas.

• Registered Town Greens.

• Championed the Riverside Walk.

• Developed the Local List which identifies houses and buildings of special interest.

• Worked with local students, from 7 to 17 years old, developing their knowledge of the town and its heritage.

• Published ‘Spy Horsham’, a trail for families, and ‘Horsham Town Trail’, for adults. These are available from Horsham Museum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Organised a range of free Heritage Guided Walks in the town.

• Funded improvements to Denne Cemetery, the Remembrance Gardens, and the wooden entrance signs on the roads into to Horsham.

As part of our 70thcelebrations there will be a series of free talks between May and October. These are open to anyone, and further details will be found on our website and Facebook page.

For more information see horshamsociety.org