Horsham Society: A cubic metre in The Causeway

This weeks column by Oliver Farley

“Oak costs £5,000 a cubic metre,” said the craftsman in the Causeway, as he deftly fitted a newly fashioned sill into a window frame. The piece of wood looked impressively worked and slid perfectly into place; but pity the owners of these properties and the commitment to regular expense for their upkeep. The pink house nearby in the same street is undergoing extensive repairs after years of ware and tare with considerable costs.

One of the engaging aspects of our town is the blending into one another of these buildings of different ages. It seems that there were insufficient resources to knock down and rebuild, so parts of houses were joined up, extended or repurposed as the mood and means of the owners allowed. Dr Annabelle Hughes’ book, Horsham Houses Revisited (2016) is a fascinating delving into this evolution of construction, layer upon layer, and rarely an entire new build. For example, several Causeway houses hide their antiquity behind a brick facade, or weatherboarding, yet usually the Horsham stone roof is a clear signal of an older property belying more modern appearances.

Repairs are a constant task on these places, and costs are ever rising. Yet a dire warning stands as a grim reminder of regrettable loss; Glayshers, late 15th century, the Horsham shop, can only be seen in the Weald and Downland Museum in Singleton, rather than in Middle Street where it belongs. While wooden structures must be constantly nurtured against decay, they can be reconstructed easily, being built to a known format. Perhaps the loss to Singleton was compensated by the elaborate reconstruction of a shop in East Street at the entrance to Piries Place, but it serves as a warning that our heritage of older properties needs vigilance.

Glayshers

A recent planning application for an innocuous trade sign on a premises in Chart Way jolted memories of this being one of Horsham’s oldest buildings. The George, formally Bottings, is now a nondescript couple of commercial premises with little to indicate that one end is Tudor and the other probably 14th century. The oldest part has similarities in workmanship with the rear of 15 The Causeway which is datable to 1376. Further along in North Street is North Chapel, a jumble of timber framed buildings, recorded in 1545 as a farmhouse owned by a religious fraternity. It too is partly used today as commercial premises and part seems to be in decline.

At the junction of Denne Road and East Street is the hall and wing house known as Bishops dating to the 15th century, now divided into a newsagent and a restaurant. As recently reported, local efforts are afoot to organise repairs to the newsagent half, and much will be needed. Owners frequently call these places money pits, and for good reason.

The conclusion is that we either preserve and keep our timbered buildings, or neglect and lose them.

For more information see www.horshamsociety.org