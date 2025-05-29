Horsham Society: a new vision for Horsham Town Centre

Column by Malcolm Willis

Following a short consultation period, Horsham Society submitted a five-page response to Horsham District Council’s proposal on the ‘New Vision for Horsham Town Centre.’

HDC’s aim is to create a high quality urban public realm that considers the needs of all. However, we believe that access for people with disabilities should be made more explicit, not only for movement, but with respect to seating too.

The proposals concentrate on Bishopric, Worthing Road and Carfax.

With regards to Bishopric, we fundamentally agree with the proposals for this area and like the colour palette. We do believe that cyclists should have a clearly marked route and that the Plaza area, the site of the existing circle of silver birches, should be cycle free.

Planters could be used as sign holders with signs clearly seen, whereas the existing signs are lost amongst many others.

Although the waterfall and stream are attractive, we do recognise that this is subject to inappropriate behaviour and incurs significant cost to maintain. It also limits the use of this area.

We have made a number of further comments regarding seating, cycling routes and cycle parking, but fundamentally support the proposals.

The Worthing Road designated cycling routes make sense, as does the realignment of the pedestrian crossing to the bus station. However, we believe the biggest issue in this area has not been addressed.

Crossing from the Bus Station towards Dunelm and The Forum is a major issue. There is insufficient space on the bus station side for waiting pedestrians, particularly those with buggies, without blocking the bus station doors. Also, people standing there cause the doors to constantly open and close, a significant problem in the winter.

In the Carfax, the loss of the 1990’s cobbles sets could be regretted by some, whereas others believe that an appropriate smoother surface increases accessibility. We suggest that asphalt with chippings, as used in Causeway, is in keeping with a conservation area and would meet needs of all. Having designated pedestrian crossings areas would be a positive move and the reorganising of appropriate seating would make sense.

The most contentious aspect for the proposals is to restrict cars passing through Carfax to Copnall Way. Allowing two-way traffic movement on the west side, towards Swan Walk, would require a change to the priority at the junction of Blackhorse Way. There would also be the need for a dedicated pedestrian crossing at the top of West Street. We agree with the concept of restricted vehicle movements on the east side, where the bus stops are, however there is concern regarding cyclist safety and oncoming buses.

With regards to other cycling routes, we believe the Swan Walk / Medwin Walk junction should be a pedestrian priority zone.

Overall, we see three issues which will divide opinion – cyclists, cobbles and restricted vehicle movements. However, we believe that the proposed improvements could enhance Horsham, as long as the appropriate materials are chosen.

For more information see www.horshamsociety.org