Horsham Society: A raid, rage and an opportunity

This weeks column by Oliver Farley

Even a casual delve into Horsham’s history soon turns up the name of Burstow. His ‘Reminiscences of Horsham, the recollections of Henry Burstow ‘ were published in 1911 and speak of an age long vanished from personal recall. Perhaps a measure of the stability Burstow knew is the list he cites early in his book of all the tradesmen and residents along West Street for the year 1830. He recites over fifty trades and citizens, most gone without trace save for a few place names such as Swan Walk and Balckhorse Way, both recalling public houses.

Burstow came to mind recently on witnessing yet another empty premises in the Carfax; change of use happens so rapidly these days that it’s hardly worth the effort to memorise each new tenant, for they may be gone all too soon.

The stability of even very large modern businesses has been sorely tested of late, as we witnessed ourselves in Horsham. A major department store in Swan Walk came under cyber attack which froze its ability to take payment and threatened to strangle its stock management. The financial details of many of its customers were compromised. A similar attack occurred on a retailer with a branch in Roffey, and on the international stage a major airline was compromised.

Arrests have been made, and the accused are depressingly young, the eldest of four being 20. Just how have we come to such a pass?

Tim Berners-Lee invented the internet in 1989 and ushered in a new age of electronic wonder. His intentions were that the World Wide Web would be free to use and would spread knowledge and facts to everyone instantaneously. The democratisation of information on an encyclopaedic and global scale would allow an informed world to make better judgements and support sounder policies.

Humanity has not been kind to TB-L. His motivation appears admirable but naïve now and instances of the abuse of power abound, as Horsham has just seen. Empty shelves speak volumes of minds empty of a moral compass.

Worse, the advent of Artificial Intelligence has supercharged these malfeasances and threats, to reduce all communication to automated processes. A prominent financial paper has written of the “evolution of stupid”, claiming that even universities are despairing of eradicating electronic assistance for submitted scholarly effort.

Perhaps we’ve been blown off course quite a way and are despairing too soon. All new technology interrupts conventional ways and enhances new forms of living. None of Burstow’s listed trades exist in that form today, but if we want to know about any of them vast knowledge lies in wait on our phones. The manipulation of that knowledge is a task made simple by AI, just as the employment of calculators removed the drudgery from many professions.

An opportunity awaits just as much as a danger; in any case, sound moral critique is as essential now to good quality judgement as it was in 1830.

For more information see www.horshamsociety.org