Horsham Society: Bridges - staying up and falling down

This weeks column by Oliver Farley

Horsham is all lopsided with development out to the west, east and increasingly northwards but not at all to the south. A thankful result is that the path around St Mary’s church leads gently downhill to the tiny iron bridge over the Arun. A book of historic pictures of Horsham by Martin Andrew, Around Horsham, shows the bridge in 1923 while Susan Djabri’s book Horsham Through Time shows an even earlier shot from the first few years of the 20th century.

The interesting aspect of bridges is not just their structure but the two ends. Our iron footbridge links the historic town core with the immediate countryside. Cross the bridge over the idling river and a steep climb ends at the top of Denne Hill, right up to the height of the church steeple. The fine view today is little altered from that shown in Martin Andrew’s book. Nowadays we look upon the greenery and fields as more than merely pleasant pastureland but as indicators of the health of our countryside and environment which resides under persistent threat of exploitation or despoilment.

Our bridge recalls a symbol used for decades as the badge of another significant Sussex institution, Wilton Park in Wiston. Founded after World War II this singular establishment moved in 1950 to Sussex to pursue its aims of encouraging the foundations of democracy in the wake of the dire events which had caused the war. Discussion and participation were crafted in group sessions to give a “home to strategic thought and respectful dialogue”; numerous personnel passed through its doors, quite a few who later became leaders in their own countries. They often acknowledged the powerful influence of Wilton Park through its demonstration of working democratic processes with speakers drawn from all walks of life and shades of politics.

Bridges

The badge or logo in those early days was a bridge over three arches, symbolising the free passage of discourse from end to end. Some cynical participant suggested the arches were three gravestones for Liberte, Egalite and Fraternite, a witticism rightly frowned upon.

Bridges as symbols caught the world’s attention in the 1990’s when the old bridge of Mostar in Herzegovina was destroyed during the civil wars of the former Yugoslavia. It had stood since at least 1454 and bound together two communities, one Muslim one Orthodox. That such ancient unifying structures should be shelled and laid waste was a shocking reminder of the fragility of communal adhesion. The consent of past generations to a peaceful cohabitation is only as durable as the commitment of today’s inhabitants to the same principles, putting rational empathy above tribal identity.

Next time you cross the Arun from Horsham to Denne Hill pause and reflect that the important part of bridges is their endings. Consider how differing communities can be consolidated by bridges of personal good will and how easily ill will can shatter even our rural peace.

For more information see www.horshamsociety.org