Horsham Society: Do we have good governance?

Horsham Society by Malcolm Willis

I can remember, more than 50 years ago, writing an essay for my British Constitution A level exam. I had to define Good Governance and give relevant examples of it in practice. The definition was easy enough, but giving examples, less so.

This would be far easier to answer nowadays, following years of life experience and seeing both good and bad examples of governance.

Governance, that is leadership, or management, is present in every organisation. Be it a sports club, a church, a council, or indeed Horsham Society itself.

Good governance should be at the core of a well-functioning organisation. There are three key elements which are essential if it is to be achieved. It must be: Transparent, Inclusive and Accountable. These three are the guiding principes that should ensure fairness and, if used effectively and ethically, will be to the good of everyone.

For nearly 70 years, Horsham Society has been watching over the interests of Horsham. In that time we have worked with many organisations such as councils, businesses, developers and other community organisations too. We have witnessed both good and bad governance.

Recently there has been an excellent example of good governance in Horsham. Nick Jenkins, Head of Leisure and Culture at Horsham District Council, should be congratulated on the way that the Capitol Refurbishment Project has been led.

In June of this year Nick contacted all of the key stakeholders in the Capitol and outlined what the main objectives were in the £10.7m refurbishment. These stakeholders were then invited to a meeting with Nick, the design team and the architect. Further details were given, as was the opportunity to raise questions and put forward suggestions. The general public were also asked to give their views about the proposals and 1,200 responded.

Stakeholders were than invited to a second meeting in October to review the progress made and discuss the next stages. However, this meeting had to be postponed due to a change of circumstances.

One of the key contractors announced that they were going to increase their cost estimate by over 25% and this therefore meant that the cost of refurbishment would exceed the budget allocation. It was then explained to the stakeholders what options HDC had. Again, clear explanations were given, with the reasons why the project needed to be scaled back. It will obviously take time to replan, but the stakeholders have been told that their input and thoughts will be sought at a future meeting. The whole process has been transparent, inclusive and accountable.

For those of us involved in an organisation or committee it may be worth considering just how transparent we are? What is our accountability, and is our organisation inclusive? Good governance stands out. Do we all need to review our practice to see that we reflect good governance and lead by example too? For more information see horshamsociety.org