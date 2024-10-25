Horsham Society: Hammond Innes - Would He Have Made a Good District Councillor?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As an avid reader and stalwart member of my local Horsham book club in Denne, I am often surprised by how many of my fellow Horshamites have never heard of the celebrated 20th century British author and local lad, Hammond Innes.

Indeed, there is a blue plaque commemorating him located on The Causeway where he once lived (but not on Clarence Road, where he was born and where I first lived when I moved to Horsham over 20 years ago). I like to think that Innes drew inspiration for his many adventure novels from his years in Horsham, where the importance of wild untamed spaces and independent spirit were probably valued as highly then as they are by us now.

As a local candidate, standing for the Conservative Party, for the ward of Denne on Horsham District Council at this by-election, I am inspired by Innes’ deep respect for nature as a beautiful and sometimes dangerous force against which we test the limits of our resilience and creativity. Yes, that includes trying to keep dry while walking the dog in the rain or completing the 5k Park Run that might return to Horsham Park (if the council proceed with the all-weather path).

Another theme of Innes’ narratives, which deeply resonates with me and my Conservative values, is his emphasis on independence and self-reliance while working with others to achieve a common goal. Innes often has his characters face danger in remote landscapes or upon the seas, where those challenges can only be overcome through perseverance and courage.

Howard Innes' blue plaque in the The Causeway

Would Hammond Innes have made a good councillor in Horsham? He certainly would have valued our beautiful natural surroundings and appreciated the green spaces within our town. He probably would have appreciated the many independent shops and hospitality offerings that would have been more abundant in his day and which we must now encourage to thrive.

And his books always included characters that possessed the courage to speak out against what they thought was wrong or unjust. Let’s ensure our Horsham District Council supports these values of resilience, courage, practicality and respect for nature in the decisions they make which have such a profound impact on our daily lives.