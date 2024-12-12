Horsham Society: Horsham Hearts for Oaks

Horsham Society column by Oliver Farley

The Carfax boasts a splendid plane tree just by the bus stops and where once the war memorial stood.

Many were of the view that this position for the memorial was appropriate as it made a quiet statement of reflective meditation about the folly of war and the courage of the fallen. The memorial was later moved to its present position and those sentiments should continue to be nurtured.

The Carfax plane tree is not alone; the Causeway can also claim a place for this magnificent town tree, commonly known as the London Plane. The London Plane is a hybrid, believed to have developed perhaps by chance in the 1600’s, and is a blend of the American sycamore and the eastern or oriental plane.

They proved popular for their elegant height, thick, domed crown and their longevity, added to which is their famed resilience to pollution and disease. The bark peels off in patches and thus the tree can withstand sooty atmospheres while the branches aren’t casually shed as beeches do so the plane can be safely planted in streets.

The plane’s companions in the Causeway are the neat rows of small leaved limes. There is a connection with royalty shared by both trees in that the plane tree in its London version may well have been developed by John Tradescant the younger, gardener to Charles I, and some of the small leaved limes in Hampton Court Palace were planted by the same monarch.

Lime timber has a smooth grain making it a favourite of wood carvers. It also resists warping so its natural properties contribute greatly to the appearance and survival of the intricate carvings of Grinling Gibbons at Petworth House.

A tree which has been saved from the indignity of site development is the pin oak at Standings Court in New Street. This development is worth viewing for its astute use of a cramped site and the variety of housing accommodated.

There are solar panels, good use of multiple stories and a nod to the gabled Victorian houses lining the rest of the street. Best of all is the fact that the oak tree on the site has been surrounded by the new homes and it is flourishing today. It rises to a mature height, probably about thirty to forty metres, and its elongated, indented leaves with multiple pointed tips give added interest to this arboreal maestro.

We hope that this laudable enclosure of a fine tree has set an immutable precedent. Along the A 281 there is a site at Hornbrook Farm which is included in the latest Local Plan and earmarked for development.

The site is bounded on the east by Doomsday Lane and near the lane a fine oak tree stands in solitary majesty in the green field. We are sure everyone in Horsham will be as concerned as we are that this splendid tree will be as providently cared for as its fellow in New Street.

For more information see www.horshamsociety.org