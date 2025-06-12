Horsham Society: Horsham Town Centre - still a destination

This weeks column by Malcolm Willis

Nowadays we take shopping for granted. You can use your local shops, go into town, or order on-line and have a home delivery. Yet, there is a feeling that there has been a decline in many town centres.

This is not surprising. The local shop has great difficulty in competing with online offers, and economy of scale is clearly an issue. Horsham had a well-respected camera shop which was the first port of call for photographic enthusiasts. Unfortunately, too many potential customers would visit, see the goods, get advice, and then buy online at a cheaper price. The business became unsustainable, a problem that has beset many other shops.

The impact of the pandemic cannot be understated, and many businesses did not recover. Shoppers moved on-line, and this has led to a massive change in buying behaviour.

The more the consumers choose e-commerce, the greater the reduction of footfall in our towns. Many retailers are struggling with high business rates and running costs, making it much harder to remain profitable. In some towns the increase in empty shops has created a feeling of neglect.

However, Horsham’s town centre has adapted over the years. While some shops have closed, new ones have opened. In the last three years there have been over sixty changes. Some businesses are here for the short term, whilst other established businesses see our town as a good place to base themselves. We now have a minimal number of empty units. It is often commented that we have too many hairdressers, barbers, vape stores and coffee shops, yet the businesses are seeming to survive and therefore there must be sufficient demand.

A marked change over the years has been the increase in restaurants. Horsham has become a food destination and areas such as Piries Place have been rejuvenated. The fact that much of the town centre is pedestrianised helps. It allows for markets and stalls that can be seen three, and sometimes four, times a week, all helping to draw people into town.

Horsham District Council’s recent consultation on the town centre redesign is aimed at making further improvements, leading to increased footfall, and boosting local businesses.

The implementation of innovative strategies has also brought about a change to consumer habits. Friday Night Lates, Museum Lates and other similar events have clearly drawn large numbers of people into the town. Not only is this good for business, it is also good for our community spirit.

Horsham town centre has been a meeting place for people throughout its history, and this looks set to continue.

I wonder what our ancestors would think about the changes that have happened over the years in Horsham? As part of our 70th Anniversary free talks, eminent historian Dr Janet Pennington will be talking about ‘The Small Shop Through The Ages’. All are welcome at Roffey Millennium Hall June 19th 7.30pm.

For more information see www.horshamsociety.org