Horsham Society: Migration, language, and change in Horsham

This weeks column by Oliver Farley

The Horsham Society recently participated in a talk for the Broadbridge Heath Women’s Institute, focusing on Horsham's history. Interestingly, only one of the thirty attendees were native to Horsham, highlighting the widespread internal migration within Britain. Only three were originally from Sussex, raising questions about regional identity and the fate of the Sussex accent. Where might accent go from here?

Let us consider accents and their societal implications. Historically, accents indicated social class, with pronunciations associated with educated elites or servant classes. Before the Second World War, accents associated with Oxford and Cambridge implied superiority while estuarine accents usually meant poorer folk. Much has changed in the meantime and probably for the better. Today, increased national mobility and global communication have blurred these distinctions, fostering broader acceptance of linguistic variations. Accents, slang, dialects, patois, and creoles reflect evolving linguistic traditions, from thieves' cant to Jamaican patois and the interconnected creoles of the Caribbean.

If we explore the foundation of English, we find a language shaped by Germanic structure yet enriched by Latin vocabulary. Borrowings from over 300 tongues and simplifications have made English globally dominant, enabling rapid adoption but challenging learners due to its mixed linguistic heritage. The BBC once speculated that English might evolve into distinct variants across regions like India, South Africa, and Australia, akin to the fragmentation of Latin.

Locally, Sussex-born individuals in the 1950s would have revealed a vibrant regional dialect. One of the attendees at the talk recalled the family gardener with a strong Sussex accent, who had lived all his life in Lower Beeding and much of his vocabulary can be found in the 1957 "Dictionary of the Sussex Dialect". Since then, both accent and vocabulary have almost disappeared. Terms like "costrel" (a labourer's bottle) and "fag-hook" (a long-handled bill hook) and a “jossing” block (a stone block used by riders to mount a horse) reflect agricultural roots, now redundant due to mechanisation and societal shifts.

On a happier note, some regional Sussex words still live on. Readers might readily recall that we refer to the lane ways between burgess plots as ‘twittens’ for the simple reason that they run between parcels of land that used to give voting rights. An obvious example is Morth Gardens in Horsham connecting the Causeway to Denne Road.

Modern communication has profoundly changed Horsham and similar towns. Global connections dominate professional and personal lives, intertwining financial markets and mass media. Horsham exemplifies the "global village," where migration has created a diverse community. Few residents are truly native, yet a neutral language unites them, fostering integration and mutual acceptance.

Horsham's transformation reflects broader trends worldwide. People migrate, adapt, and contribute to the cultural fabric of their new homes. Despite challenges to global cooperation, connectivity binds communities across continents, encouraging understanding and collaboration. Horsham, like many places, stands as a testament to the resilience and inclusivity of human migration and exchange.

For more information see www.horshamsociety.org