Horsham Society: Rain, salmon and sponges

This appears to have been the year without a summer here in Horsham, or is that just an impression? We complain every year about the weather, but this time round we seem to have some justification.

While we may grumble, reports reached us of most peculiar weather over the Continent. Northern Europe was wet and dull as the UK generally was, while other parts saw temperatures of over 40C. Meteorologists show us that this is associated with unusually low sea level pressures in the North Atlantic and that in turn reflects an oscillation in weather patterns in the Pacific. These oscillations were first discovered by those following the breeding pattern of salmon, and together it demonstrates that we all share the consequences of variable weather.

When we have a prolonged dry period in Horsham, it is often broken by a thunderstorm. The cellars of some properties in the town centre often flood, though the influx subsides as quickly as it arrives, thanks, it is said to an Anglo-Saxon brush drain which carry away these incursions.

Whatever the facts of this particular construction it is well recognised that our ancestors were keenly aware of weather patterns and sought to retain winter’s surplus for summer’s use. The Arun at Pulborough traditionally had water meadows which suffered after a futile attempt to channel the river. The RSPB took over the ancient meadows, released the water back into the land and welcomed 10,000 wading birds the next season

More of these shrewd adaptions to water conservancy will be required as weather changes. The idea of patches of land used as natural sponges to catch and control rainwater is spreading world-wide. Karachi now boasts a programme called Climate Smart Eco-Streets which aims to create multiple small open areas to soak up rainfall. Given the appalling floods in Pakistan a couple of years ago this is very necessary work. Other cities have discovered the benefits and similar programmes grace the cities of Hoboken (New Jersey), Xi’an (China), Copenhagen, Amsterdam and Leeds.

What might we do in Horsham to improve our water retention

We already have some handy areas such as the Park with its underground stream from Hurst Road, Warnham Nature Reserve, Leechpool Woods, and Rookwood. Lesser but important small catchment areas are our allotments, and the wider borders on some of our roads. Even quite short areas can add up; think of the borders of the Guildford Road, the remnants of Horsham Common on the Warnham Road, and even the grassy patches along Redkiln Way.

Add in the roadside trees and our gardens, and we’re soon assembling a goodly area for rain storage. A useful way of retaining rainfall is to install soak away paving on driveways and hard standings, as in part of the Trafalgar Road Baptist Church car park.

Future weather patterns could well mean floods or droughts every year so now’s the time to plot ahead, even on a small scale. It all adds up.

For more information see horshamsociety.org