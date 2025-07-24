Horsham Society: Russian Acorns and Sussex Countryside

This weeks column by Oliver Farley

Horsham has expanded a lot over the decades and will grow ever further; such is progress. A real town is a great deal more than the sum of its roads and buildings. To stay a real town, it needs a sense of community, built up through association and joint activity. It needs social groups and active clubs, it needs leisure, entertainment and sport.

The Horsham Society is keenly aware of the need to be more than just a commentator from the sidelines; we try to get involved and support our community at all levels. For example, we not only advertise the Society, we also sponsor matches at Horsham FC. as a small way of supporting its thriving team.

We are lucky in that there are many talented and dedicated people in the town who willingly give up their time to pursue an interest which benefits us all. A prime example recently was the performance of the Horsham Symphony Orchestra at St. Mary’s church on a warm Saturday evening. A full house was well entertained by a challenging programme, vigorously executed by enthusiastic players, with an accomplished soloist.

The HSO doesn’t shy away from difficult pieces, and this concert ranged from Glinka to Schubert’s Symphony No. 9 via Rachmaninov’s second piano concerto. Glinka wrote at the beginning of the 19th century and has rightly been termed the acorn from which the oak of Russian music sprang, which is a profound compliment when we recall that those words are by Tchaikovsky himself.

The piano concerto which followed is so romantic that only the totally stoney hearted could resist a sigh or two. It dates from 1901 and how we sympathise now, a hundred years later, with Rachmaninov’s bitter remark that he felt like a ghost wandering in a world grown alien. Music became even more alien with the Rite of Spring by Stravinsky in 1913, and the world itself plunged a year later into the devastation of World War I.

Schubert’s symphony, rightly termed The Great, lasts almost an hour which shows the composer as a master of very wide canvases indeed, complementing his exquisite command of those pearls of music, the song cycle. Listening to this huge work we could hear the foreshadowing of Bruckner, hints of Mahler and quite a few elements characteristic of Dvorak. Of course, Schubert couldn’t resist rural elements and it’s no surprise to remember that he was a keen country walker. Fragments of what might have been folk song creep in here and there and bring to mind how later in the century interest in folk music became a passion, from Finland to Hungary and many places in between.

Here in next door Surrey, Ralph Vaughan Williams settled and gathered folk songs far and wide, including generously from Sussex. So, the next time you enjoy our town, our countryside, recall those whose musicianship helps to make our town very special indeed.

See horshamsociety.org for more information