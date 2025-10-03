Horsham Society: Scaffolding in the Causeway

This weeks column by Oliver Farley

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you taken a stroll down the Causeway recently? The amount of scaffolding is quite impressive. Right up at the top where the tall Italianate buildings stand, number 6, is covered in poles, railings and planks up to five stories of it in places. Exactly what’s being done is not clear but the tighter building regulations on safety of building sites may have necessitated extra structures.

Structures are also an issue further down at number 11, the pink house, a favourite we’re sure with many who use the passageway clean though it into Morth Gardens. The laneway marks the boundary between burgage plots and is as old as the house itself. The house is very ancient when considered along with what is now numbered as 11 and named Palsheds. It is claimed that the earliest building here dates from 1481, built for Richard Palshed, a gentleman who was probably MP for Horsham more than once.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annabelle Hughes in her book Horsham Houses Revisited tells us that in 1611 a certain Henry Patching “holds to him and his heirs of the Lord in free Burgage one messuage with a Backside and garden and one orchard… being half a Burgage late Hadmans by the rent by the year (6d)” Older readers will recall a 6d, or a tanner as it was known, was still currency in our younger days, three centuries later.

Causeway Scaffolding

The fine Geogian house further down was offered for sale at £2.25 million recently, and the house known as Minstrels is on the market for even more. The Minstrels was once two houses, a hall house with two cross wings forming the northern end, and a continuously jettied house with a roof gablet forming the lower part. Records go back to at least the rent book of 1677, and it is likely that its ownership can be conjectured back to 1559. Jumping forward to Victorian Post Office directories we can see that this property was in commercial use by the 19th century.

Taking a wider overview the Causeway has a long, varied history with the properties being refashioned time and again for changing purposes. If today’s planning laws had applied historically, we certainly would not have the Causeway we enjoy.

The work on hand now is laborious and carefully monitored. This is a costly business, and by way of example a single window frame cut in matching oak could amount to £3,000. Listed buildings need planning permission and if a listed property is not properly maintained the local planning authority can order its repair. In extremis, failure to repair a listed building can see it compulsorily purchased.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, behind all that scaffolding is the expensive task of repair, which attempts to stop the ravishes of time and the whim of use to preserve a presence and a reminder of the deep past of our home town.

For more information see horshamsociety.org