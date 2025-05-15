column by Oliver Farley

Discussion about tariffs and their arbitrary imposition has dominated world news lately, resulting in events with global commercial consequences, including those affecting Horsham. The name of Horsham itself evokes the significance of fairs and markets, as it originally meant a settlement where horses were sold or bred. The first mention of Horsham dates back to 947 CE in an Anglo-Saxon land charter, and in 1831, maps show that it was still largely a framework of settlements for markets and fairs. A Royal Charter granted by Henry III to William de Braose in 1233 CE authorized a nine-day annual fair, fostering trade and wealth.

Horses played a crucial role in Horsham's prosperity, and their significance in Norman life is often overlooked. The Normans, whose ancestors were raiding Vikings, were within a century transformed into barons and knights breeding larger horses to carry armed men and their armour. Horses were also employed in pulling larger ploughs with metal shares, harnessing their strength through innovations like horse collars and horseshoes, which boosted economic productivity.

Horsham's market flourished due to its strategic location between the coast and London. The de Braose family held the castle at Bramber, a small but prosperous seaport, and Horsham complemented their primary seat. As an historic market town, Horsham had the recognized right to hold markets, contributing to tax revenue through tolls and fees charged to stallholders. Markets were crucial for economic growth, as evidenced by the increase in market towns in England, from 50 in 1086 CE to over 2,000 by 1349 CE.

Norman technology, better horses, a cash economy with reliable coinage, and legal stability underpinned economic progress. Horsham hosted law courts, ensuring adherence to known rules applied equally to all, essential for commercial development. The Court Leet, a baronial court, exercised mutual pledges for good behaviour, while other courts like the Court Baron, Portmoot Court, and Pie Powder Court handled land rights, trespass, debts, and commercial disputes respectively.

On Continental Europe, the Stapelrecht tradition required boats carrying freight on large rivers to unload and offer goods for sale for at least three days, benefiting fluvial settlements but hindering nationwide market development. Towns like Leipzig, Mainz, and Lviv prospered under this system, which lasted until its abolition in 1815 at the Congress of Vienna. Efforts to avoid the Stapelrecht led to owners paying fees to bypass the inconvenience.

Horsham has a rich history, from its early days as a horse market to its role in Norman economic advancement, consolidating legal stability, and hosting market-related courts. The evolution of markets, both locally and on the Continent, demonstrates the significant impact of trade regulations and innovations on commercial prosperity.

These same considerations underlie our global prosperity today and we alter them at our own risk. The fee to avoid Stapelrecht was a kind of reverse tariff, paying not to sell rather than sell.

Please don’t tell the White House.

For more information see www.horshamsociety.org