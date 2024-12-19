Horsham Society: Waste Not Want Not, Snails And Worms

Horsham Society column by Oliver Farley

Early in 2026 Horsham plans to roll out a new waste collection scheme to complement the ones already in place. We are familiar with the recycling collection from our blue topped bins, many of us add to that the brown topped for garden waste and of course there is the standard non-recyclable household waste in the green all over bin.

The green bin is the cause of some concern and the main reason for the new initiative. The unrecyclable collection consists of a wide variety of wastes, though depressingly 40% of it is rejected food. By some calculations almost three quarters of this food waste is unnecessary and is avoidable. The obvious solution is to collect and use it.

Hence the scheme which is to begin in March 2026 to collect food waste at an initial cost of £2m for 14 vehicles, caddies, bins etc. About half of all local authorities collect food waste now, and over the next two years 160 are expected to join them, including Horsham.

The process involved is to gather the waste at short intervals, probably weekly, place it into an anaerobic digester and let micro-organisms break it down into its main component chemicals. The digester is free of oxygen (anaerobic) so the microbes which specialise in this environment will flourish. They will produce largely carbon dioxide and methane. The first is well known as a greenhouse gas though methane deserves just as much attention. It breaks down in the atmosphere more quickly than carbon dioxide but while present in the air it is twenty times more powerful as a greenhouse gas.

By collecting food waste this gas can be burnt as a fuel to heat buildings, run vehicles or generate electricity.

In anticipation of this admirable scheme, we are experimenting domestically with food decomposition. For a start it is quite noticeable that the amount of general waste has declined substantially, implying that a lot of it must have been food waste. Obviously, some elements such as vegetable peelings can easily be accounted for but there were other regular items which had evaded attention, such as coffee grounds and tea leaves. All of this is being stored in a secure container to thwart rats and foxes.

Other wildlife has taken over. The bin is a writhing mass of earth worms, and the surface hosts a colony of over fifty large white slugs. Earth is accumulating slowly at the base and the entire experiment is odour free.

Natural decomposition is an essential process in nature and the recycling of dead matter is a huge active process going on unseen throughout the natural world. One primary result is the cycling of nitrogen back into the soil for use by new life once it is released by the agents of decomposition from expired life.

So, the point is to complement the new waste collection with our own efforts and do ourselves and nature a big favour.

For more information see www.horshamsociety.org