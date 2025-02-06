Horsham Society: What Can You Do For Your Horsham?

Column by Malcolm Willis

“Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country”

These were John F Kennedy’s words in his 1961 inaugural address, stressing the importance of civic action and the need for people to help their communities.

So, what about Horsham today? People from all walks of life are freely giving their time to support so many organisations, which in turn enables a very large number of people to participate in a whole range of activities and events. Volunteers are making a difference to our surroundings and enhancing our town.

Volunteer Litter Collector

County, District, Parish and Neighbourhood Councils, charities, and local groups are dependent upon volunteers. Without them Horsham would not be such a good place to live. Just think what we would lose. The Friends of Horsham Park are helping to maintain and improve the jewel in Horsham’s crown. The Friends of Warnham Nature Reserve, Chesworth Farm and Earles Meadow, and the Green Gym, all help to make Horsham special. They have a major impact on our town. The ‘Save Rookwood’ campaign brought groups together and resulted in Rookwood being registered as an Asset of Community Value and stopped the planned development.

Wherever you look a volunteer is not far away. Local churches, the Capitol Theatre, and Horsham Museum and Art Gallery, are all dependent upon volunteers.

Horsham Society itself only exists because people who care for our town are prepared to give up their time to work with, and challenge where necessary, other organisations and businesses.

As Chairman of Horsham Society, I monitor all of the Horsham social media pages to try and get an overview of residents’ opinions of our town. Quite recently there were a lot of negative comments about the waiting lists to join the Scouts, Guides, Cubs, Brownies and local football teams. These groups are wholly dependent upon volunteers. As the town expands more groups are needed, but these have to be staffed. However, the more I read the social media comments the message of ENTITLEMENT dominates. Nobody says thank you to those that help, or asks what they themselves could do.

A volunteer litter picker was recently challenged as to what they were doing when ‘it is the council’s responsibility to keep the community clean, that is what we pay our taxes for’. No ‘thank you’, or realisation that without volunteers our taxes would be higher and our community less attractive.

Are you one of those who thinks that ‘they should do something about it’, or would you like to help? Horsham District Council advertise volunteering roles on their volunteerhorshamdistrict.co.uk webpage. There are currently over 100 volunteering opportunities in and around our town. Your role could take just an hour a week, or longer. Many can be undertaken from your own home. Everything helps.

Finally, a great big thank you to those that already volunteer. You are making a huge difference to our town and should be proud. For more information see horshamsociety.org