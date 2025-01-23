Horsham Society: will 500 homes become a component of the town or a satellite?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last November Horsham received notice that the Novartis site is to be developed wholly as a residential area and the previous plans for a commercial site are withdrawn. The total number of dwellings is now put at 500 for this controversial location.

The site is a puzzle. It is bounded to the north by Parsonage Road and to the south by the railway line. Wimblehurst Road lies to the west and more railway bounds the east. It is an extensive place, roughly in the shape of a triangle which points downward, towards the railway lines composed of sidings, warehouses and the Nightingale Industrial Estate. Its real conundrum is that it lies temptingly near the Horsham Station, the Park and thus the town, while being maddeningly separated from them by a tangle of railways.

An exhibition showing the newly proposed residential plans for the previously intended commercial area was held in early December. The rest of the site has already been planned in some detail and will be in effect a corridor of dwelling blocks lining the approach to the old Novartis head office dating from the 1930’s

The proposed idea is to construct enough dwellings for over two hundred people and much of the accommodation will be classified as affordable. The definition of affordable is not clear other than the supply of accommodation at below open market rates. Whether that is sufficiently below the present highs to be truly affordable by the less well-off remains to be seen. Some blocks will be four storeys high, and many units are houses with diminutive gardens.

Water neutrality is aimed for, though this may be through offsetting installations in other locations. At one time Novartis, then Ciba Geigy, extracted water from an artesian well on the site, which if redeployed could help the issue. Claims for increased biodiversity and controlled traffic movements are considered more as aspirations than expectations by many of the public.

The core problem remains that of connectivity. Is this site going to be a satellite to the town or will it become part of it?

The concentration of so many homes raises the reservation that the area could become an isolated community, exacerbated by the lack of easy access to the wider town. The development is likely to create traffic issues on the surrounding roads. With no appropriate bus or pedestrian routes, cars will have to be used. The rest of the town links together through transport – road, rail, bus and bike, yet the Novartis site fails to connect smoothly on these counts. It is tantalisingly close yet barred from direct participation in the primary elements which build a community.

Could a pedestrian bridge across to Collyers playing field and down to Hurst Rd go a long way to merging the site into the wider town? Without it are we in danger of constructing an unfortunate detachment from Horsham.

For more information see horshamsociety.org