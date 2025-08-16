How to fund home care in West Sussex

Arranging care at home can be one of the most important decisions you make for yourself or a loved one. Alongside choosing the right provider, understanding how to pay for care is crucial. In West Sussex there are several ways to fund home (domiciliary) care, depending on your financial circumstances, health needs, and eligibility for support.

This guide explains the different routes to funding, the steps involved in applying, and where to find trustworthy information. It also includes an example of how a local provider, Aurora Community Care, works with a variety of funding arrangements.

Begin with a Care Needs Assessment

Before discussing funding, it’s important to understand what care is actually required. West Sussex County Council offers a Care Needs Assessment for any adult who may need support.

Registered Manager Jodi

This assessment looks at:

Your daily living needs (e.g. personal care, meal preparation, mobility assistance).

Your home environment and safety.

Any medical or specialist care needs.

If you need help with day-to-day living, the Council will then carry out a Financial Assessment to determine if you are eligible for financial support.

You can request an assessment by contacting the Adults’ CarePoint – West Sussex Connect to Support.

Older gentleman and his daughter sharing a warm moment

How the financial assessment works

The financial assessment is based on your income, savings, and some assets. In West Sussex the rules generally follow national guidance:

Over £23,250 in savings – You will be expected to pay the full cost of your care (self-funding).

– You will be expected to pay the full cost of your care (self-funding). Between £14,250 and £23,250 in savings – You will contribute from your income, plus a ‘tariff’ based on your savings.

– You will contribute from your income, plus a ‘tariff’ based on your savings. Below £14,250 in savings – You will not be charged for your savings, but your income may still be taken into account.

Certain assets, such as the value of your home, are not included in the calculation if you are receiving care in your own home.

Care funding options in West Sussex

a) Local authority funded care

If your financial assessment shows that you qualify for support, the Council can arrange and pay for your care directly. You may still need to contribute towards the cost from your income.

b) Direct payments

Instead of the Council arranging care, you can choose to receive Direct Payments. This is where the Council transfers the funds to you (or a nominated person), so you can arrange your own care.

Direct Payments can give you:

More choice and flexibility over your care provider.

The ability to tailor your support to your needs.

They can be used to pay for CQC-registered home care agencies, such as Aurora Community Care, or to employ a personal assistant.

Managing Direct Payments requires some record-keeping, so the Council will expect you to keep receipts and show how the funds are spent. If you prefer not to manage the money, the Council can handle payments on your behalf.

c) NHS Continuing Healthcare (CHC)

If your primary needs are related to health, you may be eligible for NHS Continuing Healthcare. This is a package of care arranged and funded entirely by the NHS. It can be provided at home and is not means-tested.

Eligibility is based on an assessment by a multidisciplinary team, looking at the nature, complexity, intensity, and unpredictability of your needs.

d) Benefits and allowances

Even if you do not qualify for full local authority funding, you may be entitled to certain benefits to help with the cost of care:

Attendance Allowance – for people over State Pension age who need help with personal care.

– for people over State Pension age who need help with personal care. Personal Independence Payment (PIP) – for people under State Pension age with long-term health conditions or disabilities.

– for people under State Pension age with long-term health conditions or disabilities. Carer’s Allowance – if you care for someone for at least 35 hours a week.

– if you care for someone for at least 35 hours a week. Pension Credit – which can increase income for those on lower pensions.

These benefits are not means-tested in the same way as social care funding and can make a significant difference to affordability.

e) Self-funding care

If you are above the savings threshold or choose not to apply for public funding, you will pay for care yourself. This is known as being a self-funder.

Self-funding allows complete freedom in choosing a provider and the level of service. In West Sussex, hourly home care rates typically range from around £20 to £30, depending on the level of care and time of day.

Using a local provider

Aurora Community Care, based in Worthing and serving surrounding areas such as Littlehampton, Lancing, Steyning, and Goring-by-Sea, provides a good example of how funding options work in practice.

Aurora accepts clients who are:

Self-funding.

Paying via Direct Payments from the Council.

Receiving NHS-funded care.

Services include:

Personal care (washing, dressing, grooming).

Medication support.

Meal preparation.

Companionship visits.

Dementia care.

Overnight and respite support.

For many families, using a trusted, local, CQC-registered provider offers reassurance that care will be consistent, reliable, and tailored to individual needs—regardless of how it is funded.

Steps to arrange and fund home care in West Sussex

Contact Adults’ CarePoint – Request a Care Needs Assessment. Complete the Financial Assessment – Establish if you qualify for local authority funding. Explore Benefits – Check eligibility for Attendance Allowance, PIP, or other benefits. Decide on Funding Route – Choose between Council-managed care, Direct Payments, or self-funding. Select a Care Provider – Use providers registered with the CQC and experienced in your type of care needs. Review Regularly – Your care needs and financial situation can change, so reassessment is important.

Useful resources

Adults’ CarePoint – West Sussex County Council

Paying for care in your home – West Sussex County Council

NHS Continuing Healthcare

Aurora Community Care