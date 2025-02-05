Hurstpierpoint pet nutritionist's advice to dog owners

Hello, fellow dog lovers! My name’s Bernie, and if there’s one thing I know a lot about, it’s proper pet nutrition. As a pet nutritionist based in Hurstpierpoint, West Sussex, I’ve spent years helping owners understand what makes a healthy, balanced diet for their four-legged friends. Today, I want to share some essential insights to help you keep your fluff happy, active, and thriving. I share my home with my wonderful (and occasionally mischievous) three-year-old Cocker Spaniel, Otis, who has an undeniable love for food.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Key Nutrients Every Dog Needs

Just like humans, dogs need a balanced diet to stay fit and healthy. But what exactly should their diet include? Let’s break it down:

Protein: The foundation of strong muscles and healthy body function. Look for real, high-quality meat sources like chicken, turkey, or fish – avoid vague ‘meat derivatives’ in food labels!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bernie and Otis at the beach

Healthy Fats: Fats are an essential energy source and keep coats shiny. Omega-3 fatty acids (found in fish oil) are particularly good for brain development, skin health, and joint support.

Carbohydrates: While not a necessity in large amounts, complex carbohydrates like sweet potatoes and brown rice provide fibre and slow-release energy.

Vitamins & Minerals: These boost immunity, aid digestion, and strengthen bones. Natural sources from fruits, vegetables, and high-quality meat are preferable to synthetic additives.

Water: Hydration is just as vital as food – always ensure your dog has fresh, clean water available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bernie and Otis

What should I feed my dog?

With so many options available, choosing the right food for your dog can feel quite overwhelming. Prices vary wildly, ingredients differ, and every brand claims to be the best. But the truth is, not everything is affordable, and not every food is right for every dog. The most important thing is to do the best you can within your budget and knowledge you have around your dog’s needs - that’s all anyone can ask.

I know how much you care about giving your dog a healthy, happy life, so I want to help make that decision easier. Let’s break down some of the most common questions and concerns about dog food so you can find the best option for your fluff.

Dry Food vs Wet Food: Which is Best?

Bernie and Otis

Many pet owners ask whether they should opt for kibble or wet food. The truth is, both have their benefits:

Kibble – Convenient and easy to store, dry food doesn’t require refrigeration or freezing, eliminating the risk of harmful bacteria. With a long shelf life, it’s perfect for travel and simple to transport. Plus, if someone else is looking after your dog, it’s much easier to provide clear feeding instructions. Most importantly, it’s a complete food option, ensuring your dog gets all the essential nutrients they need in every meal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wet Food – Higher moisture content, making it beneficial for hydration and ideal for fussy eaters.

A combination of both can work well – Otis exclusively eats crunchy kibble but we have lots of customers who enjoy feeding their dogs a mix of both dry and wet.

Otis practising his listening skills

A note on oral health: Wet food is softer and doesn’t provide the abrasive action that dry kibble does, which helps remove plaque and tartar buildup. Since dogs don’t naturally brush their teeth, crunching on dry food can help reduce plaque accumulation, while wet food can stick to teeth more easily, potentially leading to bacteria buildup, bad breath, and dental issues like gum disease. If you mostly feed wet food, it’s important to maintain good dental hygiene by incorporating regular tooth brushing to keep their teeth clean and healthy.

Can Dogs Have Food Allergies?

Yes, some dogs have sensitivities to certain ingredients.

If your dog suffers from itchy skin, an upset stomach, or frequent ear infections, they might have a food sensitivity. Consider a hypoallergenic diet with limited ingredients to pinpoint the culprit, and speak with a pet nutritionist who can help you identify potential triggers and find the best diet for your dog’s needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What's the difference between grain free, gluten free and wheat based food?

Great question! The difference between grain-free, gluten-free, and wheat-based dog food comes down to the ingredients used and how they affect digestion and allergies.

Bernie and Otis at Wolstonbury Vineyard.

Grain-free food contains no grains like wheat, rice, or oats and is often recommended for dogs with grain sensitivities. Instead, it uses alternatives like potatoes, lentils, or peas, which can be easier to digest for some dogs.

Gluten-free food excludes gluten-containing grains like wheat, barley, and rye but may still include non-gluten grains like rice or quinoa. While gluten intolerance is rare in dogs, this type of food may help those with digestive or skin sensitivities.

Wheat-based food uses wheat as a primary carbohydrate source and is suitable for dogs without grain or wheat allergies. It’s widely available, affordable, and provides fibre and energy as part of a balanced diet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The best choice depends on your dog's specific needs and how they tolerate different ingredients.

Can I Share My Dinner with My Dog?

It’s tempting, I know! Those puppy-dog eyes staring at you while you eat… But not all human foods are safe.

Avoid: Chocolate, grapes, onions, garlic, avocado, and anything too fatty or salty.

Safe treats: Plain chicken, carrots, sweet potato, blueberries, and apple slices (without seeds!).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If in doubt, it’s best to stick to dog-friendly food to avoid upsetting their digestive system. It's also essential to consider this from a behavioural standpoint. For instance, avoiding feeding your dog from the kitchen counter is crucial - you don’t want them linking this area with treats, or they’ll constantly pester you whenever you're preparing food!

Why are some foods more expensive than others?

When you walk into a shop and see one bag of dog food priced at £15 and another at £60, it’s natural to wonder what justifies the price difference. After all, both claim to be nutritious and balanced. The price difference comes down to ingredient quality, nutritional value, and digestibility.

Cheaper foods often contain fillers like wheat, corn, and soy with minimal real meat, sometimes labelled vaguely as "meat and animal derivatives." Premium foods, on the other hand, use high-quality, named meats like chicken or salmon, making them more digestible and nutritious.

Budget brands may also rely on artificial additives and preservatives, which can cause skin or digestive issues in some dogs. Higher-end foods avoid these and include natural ingredients, vitamins, and Omega-3s for better overall health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, portion size matters. Because cheaper foods contain more fillers, dogs need larger portions to get the same nutrients, meaning you go through the bag faster. Higher-quality food is more nutrient-dense, so you feed less while keeping your dog healthier.

If you're unsure, a pet nutritionist can help you find the best option for your budget—because the right food makes all the difference to your dog’s health and happiness.

How Much Should I Feed My Dog?

Portion sizes depend on your dog’s age, breed, and activity level, and it’s up to us to make sure they’re getting the right amount to stay healthy and avoid weight-related issues. Different foods have different feeding guidelines, so having a quick chat with a pet nutritionist can help you adjust portions to suit your dog perfectly.

My Final Tips for a Healthy, Happy Fluff

Choose high-quality food – Check ingredients and avoid artificial fillers!Stick to a routine – Dogs thrive on consistent mealtimes.Watch their weight – A healthy weight means a longer life.Always provide fresh water – Hydration is essential.Treats in moderation – They’re great for training but shouldn’t replace nutritious meals!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A balanced diet leads to a longer, healthier, and happier life for your pup. As someone who’s spent years helping owners feed their dogs right, I know that great nutrition makes all the difference!

Are you looking for high-quality, natural dog food? Bernie’s Pet Food is made with premium, all-natural ingredients, giving your dog the best start in life – just ask Otis, he approves!

For more advice, visit www.berniespetfood.co.uk or follow us on Instagram @berniespetfood for tips and updates!