In My View: A year of celebration for the whole city

By Oliver Tubb, Head of Communications, Chichester Cathedral & Chichester BID Director

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, Chichester Cathedral is celebrating an extraordinary milestone - 950 years at the heart of our city. Since 1075, the Cathedral has been a place where people come together – to reflect, to celebrate, to learn, and to mark moments of importance. Whether it’s for a service, a concert, a quiet visit or a community event, the Cathedral continues to welcome people from all walks of life.

Since January, we’ve seen over 100,000 people walk through our doors - an increase on the previous year, and a clear sign that this anniversary has captured people’s interest and imagination. We’ve also welcomed a record number of pilgrims from across East and West Sussex, reconnecting with an ancient tradition that continues to have relevance and meaning today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the standout moments so far has been TrinityFest, held on Sunday 15 June. Blessed with sunshine and blue skies, the Cathedral Green was transformed into a vibrant festival space, drawing thousands of people into the city centre. The day began with a special service led by The Right Reverend Dr Martin Warner, Bishop of Chichester, with nearly 400 people joining us inside the Cathedral for uplifting music and reflection. From there, the celebration spilled onto the Green, where families, friends and visitors of all ages enjoyed an afternoon of activities, performances and fantastic local food. Organisations such as Chichester Pride, Rotary Novum Beacon, Henry Adams and the Family Arts Network offered creative, family-friendly experiences that added real colour and energy to the day.

Chichester950 will end with a spectacular Light & Sound Experience by Luxmuralis

The food offering was another highlight – with everything from satay skewers and brisket to handmade crepes and specially baked Chichester950 cupcakes. The Cloisters Kitchen & Garden also joined in with a sizzling barbecue, making sure no one went hungry. Meanwhile, the air was filled with live music, from the joyful sounds of The Steel Pan Duo to moving performances by the Two Colours Ukrainian Women’s Choir and Emily Cook. Chichester Festival Theatre also hosted a lively Mini Movers session, getting our younger guests dancing in the sunshine.

We were also delighted to host local author and special guest speaker Kate Mosse, who officially launched the Festival of Chichester 2025 - kicking off five weeks of arts and cultural activity across the city. It was everything we hoped our 950th year would represent: a joyful gathering that brought people into the heart of Chichester, celebrated local creativity, and supported the wider city centre.

Looking ahead, the next major highlight of our anniversary year will be our Light Experience, running this October. Created by award-winning artists Luxmuralis, this immersive installation will transform the Cathedral after dark through spectacular light and sound. It’s a powerful, moving experience, and promises to be one of the most visually stunning events we’ve ever hosted. Early Bird tickets are on sale now, and we expect demand to be high – so I’d encourage booking early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester Cathedral has been part of this city’s landscape for 950 years - not just as a historic building, but as a space that continues to evolve and serve its community. As we celebrate this major milestone, we’re proud to be working with businesses, organisations and charities that make our city such an incredible place.